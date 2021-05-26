Teen Who Filmed George Floyd’s Murder Powerfully Reflects On ‘Trauma’ One Year Later

As the world marked the anniversary of George Floyd’s death on Tuesday, May 25, many of us reflected on ideas of justice—specifically, whether justice could truly be meted out when his life was stolen. In the year since Mr. Floyd was murdered by a police officer, his family has actively worked through their grief to keep his memory alive while also partnering with legislators, organizations, and communities to transform policing in the U.S. Simultaneously, during a time deemed “the summer of racial reckoning,” millions rose up in anguish and mobilized for justice, while other citizens around the world got engaged and educated. While necessary, cycles of protests over systemic racism, structural oppression, and police brutality are not new. And though it can feel painful to reckon with horrors of the past and the present, it is necessary to continue these conversations to shape how we understand our histories and help us shape new legacies.