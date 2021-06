Covid-19 forced much of the West to fundamentally rethink the risks of over-reliance on Chinese investment and supply chains. The EU (and the newly-EU-free UK) struggled to access medical equipment and personal protective equipment in the early days of the pandemic after China nationalized production and exports. That made clear the risks of relying on just one country for critical goods. Covid-19 also showed China’s increasing willingness to use economic coercion as a foreign policy tool: No country in Europe wanted to be the next Australia, whose coal ships were stranded for nine months in Chinese waters as Beijing and Canberra faced off over calls for a World Health Organization investigation into the origins of the coronavirus.