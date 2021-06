Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 62.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.