NEW BRITAIN, PA — The Central Bucks Regional Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for the man accused of Receiving Stolen Property. According to authorities, on June 8, 2021, an arrest warrant was issued for Justin Wilkin, a 34-year-old male from Sicklerville, NJ. On January 24, 2021, Police state that Wilkin was observed driving a U-Haul van with no taillights. A traffic stop was made and Wilkin produced a suspended license and was unable to provide any documentation for the vehicle. It was later discovered that the van was reported stolen out of Philadelphia on January 23, 2021.