Mankato, MN

Gardening: Take a look at what's blooming now

The Free Press
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho is blooming now? I have Silver Dawn peony in full bloom, Purple Sensation Alliums scattered everywhere, Iris starting to unfurl their gorgeousness and perennial Salvia. Last year I planted about 60 “Moulin Rouge” Salvias, the year before a large number of “Cardonna” Salvia. The ones planted in the spring are nearly full size already which is up to 26 inches tall and 30 inches wide. I consider Salvia’s filler flowers in the garden. No big showy flower head like peony or iris, but a nice splash of color throughout the garden.

City
Mankato, MN
Mankato, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
