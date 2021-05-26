The Milky Way's twin contradicts a popular theory about our galaxy

The position of the Sun inside the Milky Way's disc hampers the study of the spiral arm structure. We aim to analyse the spiral arms along the line-of-sight towards the Galactic centre (GC) to determine their distance, extinction, and stellar population. We use the GALACTICNUCLEUS survey, a JHKs high angular resolution photometric catalogue (0.2") for the innermost regions of the Galaxy. We fitted simple synthetic colour-magnitude models to our data via $\chi^2$ minimisation. We computed the distance and extinction to the detected spiral arms. We also analysed the extinction curve and the relative extinction between the detected features. Finally, we built extinction-corrected Ks luminosity functions (KLFs) to study the stellar populations present in the second and third spiral arm features. We determined the mean distances to the spiral arms: $d1=1.6\pm0.2$, $d2=2.6\pm0.2$, $d3=3.9\pm0.3$, and $d4=4.5\pm0.2$ kpc, and the mean extinctions: $A_{H1}=0.35\pm0.08$, $A_{H2}=0.77\pm0.08$, $A_{H3}=1.68\pm0.08$, and $A_{H4}=2.30\pm0.08$ mag. We analysed the extinction curve in the near infrared for the stars in the spiral arms and found mean values of $A_J/A_{H}=1.89\pm0.11$ and $A_H/A_{K_s}=1.86\pm0.11$, in agreement with the results obtained for the GC. This implies that the shape of the extinction curve does not depend on distance or absolute extinction. We also built extinction maps for each spiral arm and obtained that they are homogeneous and might correspond to independent extinction layers. Finally, analysing the KLFs from the second and the third spiral arms, we found that they have similar stellar populations. We obtained two main episodes of star formation: $>6$ Gyr ($\sim60-70\%$ of the stellar mass), and $1.5-4$ Gyr ($\sim20-30\%$ of the stellar mass), compatible with previous work. We also detected recent star formation at a lower level ($\sim10\%$) for the third spiral arm.