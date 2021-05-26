Cancel
The Milky Way's twin contradicts a popular theory about our galaxy

By Passant Rabie
Inverse
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile observing a distant galaxy located 320 million light years away, a team of astronomers from Australia stumbled upon something oddly familiar. The galaxy, dubbed UGC 10738, had a thick disc containing ancient stars formed billions of years ago and a thin disc of relatively younger stars. The two star-filled discs were strikingly similar to those located in the Milky Way galaxy.

