Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

New Georgia football facility to play pivotal role in massive June

By Connor Riley
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZK38N_0aBsPIYt00

There’s been very little news regarding Georgia’s new $80 million football facility.

That’s probably by design, given the role the new building will play for the Bulldogs starting in June.

To date, we’ve only seen two short teaser trailers with regards to the building. On May 17, a video was tweeted of coaches moving into their offices. On May 20, the Georgia football account released a video of players touring the building. The trailer focusing largely on the reactions of the players as opposed to the new facility itself.

©2021 Cox Media Group

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Georgia#American Football#Bulldogs#Cox Media Group#June#Trailer#Video#Pic#Design#News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Georgia StateUSA Today

Georgia football player card: RB James Cook

Georgia Bulldogs running back James Cook is projected to start for the Dawgs in obvious passing situations. Cook, who was Georgia’s fourth-leading receiver last season, finished his 2020 campaign with 16 catches for 225 yards. Cook is Todd Monken’s most versatile back. He can run between the tackles and is...
Georgia StatePosted by
WGAU

10 early thoughts on Georgia football-Clemson opener

We are now less than 100 days from the start of the Georgia football season. And the first game of 2021 figures to be the most anticipated contest of the regular season. The Bulldogs will take on the Clemson Tigers on Sept. 4 in Charlotte. The game will have a College Football Playoff-level intensity, as the two teams will likely be ranked in the top-10 to start the year.
Georgia State247Sports

Daran Branch no longer with Georgia football team

Another defensive back inked by Georgia in the 2020 class has left the program. Dawgs247 has learned that Daran Branch, a redshirt freshman who appeared in two games at cornerback a season ago, is no longer with the team and has been absent for quite some time. It is unclear at this time whether or not Branch plans on playing football in the future. His name is not currently in the NCAA's student-athlete transfer portal. He is no longer included on UGA's official roster at GeorgiaDogs.com.
Ohio Statechatsports.com

Previewing A Pivotal Month for Ohio State Football Recruiting with Andrew Ellis

Eleven Warriors' own Andrew Ellis joins us for the first 30 minutes of this week's Real Pod Wednesdays to help us preview the month ahead for Ohio State football recruiting. Who are the most important June visitors for the Buckeyes, who should we have on commitment watch and where do things stand with J.T. Tuimoloau? Our resident recruiting guru joins us to discuss all of that and much more.
Maryland State247Sports

Maryland football's new Jones-Hill House football facility: first look

At last, after years of planning and building and furnishing, the University of Maryland is set to unveil its state-of-the-art Jones-Hill House, the new home of the Maryland football program. This afternoon, media and donors will get the first public tours of the building, which cost more than $149.3 million to construct at the site of former Maryland basketball arena Cole Field House and is has been in the works for more than five years.
High SchoolDadeville Record

Gabe Benton adjusts to new role within BRHS football program

Gabe Benton had never played a snap at quarterback for the Wildcats until the spring game, but there were flashes under center in the new offense that kept fans on their toes. Benton says that it was exciting to be under center for the first time during the spring game.
Maryland State247Sports

WATCH: Maryland football players react to smoke-filled new locker room unveiling, massive dining hall

There's been plenty of talk about how Maryland football's sparkling new facility (photos here) will help the Terps attract recruits. Maryland was one of the few Power Five programs without its own dedicated standalone facility, something recruits expect to see when they come onto campus. Mike Locksley has managed to stay in the top-25 of the national recruiting rankings regardless, but the facility should help boost those rankings.
Iowa StateScarlet Nation

June a pivotal month for Iowa State's recruiting efforts

Already a busy month for college football programs during traditional recruiting cycles, the month of June will be bigger than ever for Iowa State’s recruiting efforts in 2021. The NCAA’s Covid-19 dead period which lasted nearly 15 months was finally lifted on Tuesday morning and campuses are once again open...
Maryland State247Sports

Damon Evans on Maryland's new football facility, basketball facility delay, Aaron Wiggins and more

University of Maryland athletics director Damon Evans was a key player in the planning and fundraising that led to last week's reveal of the new state-of-the-art Jones-Hill House football facility. Evans, previously the A.D. at football power Georgia, knows how important successful football programs can be, and he's expecting Mike Locksley's program to improve thanks to the recruiting and training benefits the new facility will provide.
Georgia State247Sports

ESPN ranks future of Georgia football

Back in March, ESPN ranked Georgia's future offense No. 5 and that was before freshman wide receiver Adonai Mitchell stole the show on G-Day and the team added former LSU standout Arik Gilbert to the roster. Last month, ESPN's Adam Rittenberg ranked the Bulldogs' future on defense at No. 2, behind only Clemson, and that was before the team added Derion Kendrick and Tykee Smith to the roster. It ranked Georgia's future at quarterback No. 6. It should be noted that since then, Georgia has lost safety Major Burns (LSU) to the transfer portal as well. On Thursday, the outlet released future team rankings, combining not only the future situation at quarterback, offense, and defense but also putting "greater emphasis on other factors such as coaching stability, overall program trajectory and recruiting operation."
NFLhotnewhiphop.com

U.S. Football League Gearing Up For Massive Comeback

While the NFL has always reigned supreme, there have been numerous leagues that have tried to compete. The XFL is one of the first leagues that comes to mind, and its failed reboot in 2020 continues to be a well-documented occurrence. Now, The Rock is in charge of the XFL and it could very well be looking at a merger with the CFL. Decades before the XFL, we had the United States Football League or the USFL for short. Donald Trump was an owner of one of the teams and despite a three-year run from 1983-1985, the league ended up dissolving.
Footballtigernet.com

Football players make plays, and DJ is a football player

I like that Georgia people are underestimating DJ and our offense. They think DJ is not very athletic. They don’t realize that he was playing injured, which is why the coaches didn’t run him very much and why he was tentative as a runner.
High Schoolroblawnews.com

Cornwell to play football at Eureka

Being able to compete at the highest level is a dream for a lot of athletes and it’s one that has come true for recent Robinson High School graduate Roger Cornwell III. Subscribe to Robinson Daily News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below...
Georgia StatePosted by
247Sports

Tykee Smith officially joins Georgia football team

Georgia's first transfer portal addition for the 2021 season is officially part of the team. Dawgs247 has learned that former West Virginia defensive back Tykee Smith is enrolled and on campus. Smith offered confirmation via Twitter. The Bulldogs landed a commitment from Smith approximately two months ago and they announced...
College Sportsallfans.co

Dan Mullen talks about the new Football Facility, Recruits in Town

Gainesville Sun and GatorsSports.com beat writers Zach Abolverdi and Graham Hall talk all things Florida Gators in this episode of The GatorSports Podcast. This week the guys talk Kevin O’Sullivan stays a Gator after Baseball Out in Regionals, Update on the Football Facility, New Recruits head to campus and Dan Mullen puts on the shine, plus hear coach Dan Mullen talk about the new football facility….. And more GatorSports Talk.
Alabama Statetdalabamamag.com

Top sophomores returning to Alabama football this season

Alabama had a mixture of freshmen with the veterans to help it win a national championship in 2020. The expectations of William Anderson and Malachi Moore are set; however, there are other second-year players that Crimson Tide fans want to see emerge. As the program looks to repeat as national champions, yours truly of Touchdown Alabama Magazine discussed five sophomores that fans are excited to see take a step forward.