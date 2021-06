The Lamborghini Sian is an attention-seeker, both visually and aurally. The Lamborghini Sian Can Even Make The Bugatti Chiron Look Plain-Jane. As you can see in the video, the Sian exits the Lamborghini showroom and is taken to the busy roads of London. The general norm for a hybrid car is to tone down on its acoustics, but that’s not the case here, fortunately, as it still grunts as loud as a naturally aspirated V-12 without a hybrid system. In the end, you can see it being parked next to a Bugatti Chiron and that’s where you realize how unique the Sian is. In fact, the Sian is nothing like Lamborghini’s recent builds. But, it comes with styling cues inspired by the erstwhile Countach.