The city is the home to the famous Baytown Nature Center which is known to be a masterpiece of nature and the city is filled with arts and cultural heritages as well. Baytown is a small suburban city in the state of Texas and also home to an estimated population of 71,802. The city's economy is mainly based on businesses such as ExxonMobil, Covestro, and Chevron Phillips. Also, The Baytown Nature Center and other venues including the Houston Raceway motorsports complex attract a large number of visitors annually.