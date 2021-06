As we continue to see U.S. vaccination and stimulus efforts strengthen the economy, the retail industry could gain momentum. In particular, some of the top e-commerce stocks in the stock market now would be in focus. For the most part, this would be the case as consumers would be eager to spend their saved-up pandemic funds. Sure, some would argue that e-commerce trends could slow as we see the return of brick-and-mortar operations across the country. But, digital shopping offers one key benefit over in-person shopping, convenience. You can’t deny that consumers have spent the past year shopping online more than ever. Now, it has simply transformed from a matter of necessity towards a quality of life service. Because of this, investors and companies alike could stand to benefit.