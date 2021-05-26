Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Masahiro Sakurai giving some thought to early retirement

By Brian Richards
nintendoeverything.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s no question that Masahiro Sakurai is a veteran developer of the games industry. He’s been working on various projects for nearly three decades, and has contributed to some major IPs. Of course, he’ll always be recognized for his involvement in Kirby and Super Smash Bros. There are some early...

nintendoeverything.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Masahiro Sakurai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Retirement#Early Work#Dlc#Developer#Veteran#Ultimate#Game Related Work#This Week#Source
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Masahiro Sakurai Retirement Comments Clarified, End Famitsu Column

Masahiro Sakurai will not choose retirement anytime soon. Now that the entire Famitsu column is out, IGN clarifies with its own translation. The video game director will end his regular column in Famitsu later this year. Based on some tidbits that appeared for the column in the latest issue of...
SoccerKotaku

The Nintendo Download: Coding With Nodons

While this week only brings a relatively modest 26 games to the Switch eShop, it also brings Game Builder Garage, an app that can be used to make infinite games. Technically, this might be the biggest Nintendo Download yet. Oh wait nevermind, they counted Ninja Gaiden twice. I’ve had some...
Video GamesNintendo Life

2B From NieR: Automata Is Coming To Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

If you've been crying out for NieR: Automata to come to the Switch or the YoRHa combat android 2B to come to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, we've got the next best thing. Mediatonic has announced it's bringing 2B to its party battle royale game Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. Last month,...
Video Gamesvideochums.com

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection

When it comes to challenging action games, Ninja Gaiden has always delivered so let's revisit the 3 modern games in a new collection. For starters, Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection includes the 3 remakes of the rebooted franchise: Ninja Gaiden Sigma, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2, and Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor's Edge. I remember being jealous of Xbox owners back in the day after Ninja Gaiden and Ninja Gaiden Black released for the console because I love action games and Dead or Alive was one of my favourite fighting series at the time which was made by the same developer. Years later, I finally got an Xbox and it also released for PlayStation 3 and since then, there have been a couple sequels and remakes of those sequels. I remember playing Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor's Edge on my brand new Wii U when that console came out and it was a blast. Well, you can now play all 3 of these games on even more modern hardware so that's cool, right?
Video GamesSiliconera

E3 2021: Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Revealed via eShop Listing

The next crossover game between Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. franchise and Ubisoft’s Rabbids characters is titled Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope. The game was revealed ahead of the Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 livestream event. Nintendo set its eShop store page to go live a few hours before the scheduled broadcast on June 12, 2021.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Miitopia review for Nintendo Switch | Funny faces & funnier gameplay

Consider the humble Mii. In 2006, Nintendo gave players an avatar creator that allowed them to put their own faces on characters in Wii Sports. These little homunculi were everywhere for a good decade: from the Wii and Wii U console apps to sports games to social media and even to Super Smash Bros. Once Nintendo Switch dropped in March 2017, Miis took on a lesser role in Nintendo’s ecosystem. But a few short months before that, Miitopia released on the 3DS. In an unexpected move, Miitopia has now received an upgraded port to Switch, and in review — it is a trip.
Video GamesPosted by
Tom's Guide

E3 2021 schedule: How to watch Ubisoft, Microsoft, Nintendo and more

E3 2021 is upon us. While this year’s online-only iteration of the popular gaming show is a bit messier than usual, there’s already been a ton of exciting gaming news. The festivities unofficially kicked off with the Summer Game Fest on June 10. On June 11, we got a handful of smaller livestreams, including the Tribeca Games Spotlight. But on June 12, the big press conferences begin in earnest.
Video GamesIGN

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Announced - E3 2021

A Mario + Rabbids sequel, Sparks of Hope has been announced for Nintendo Switch, with a 2022 release date. Revealed in today's Ubisoft Forward E3 conference, the game is an unexpected kind of sequel to 2017's already-unexpected mash-up of Mario, Rabbids, and XCOM. It will send characters from the original (alongside new additions like Rabbid Rosalina) into space to hop between planets and fight back against a brand new villain named Cursa.
Video Gamesgoombastomp.com

NXpress Nintendo Podcast 235: E3 Predictions Extravaganza!

This week on the NXpress Nintendo Podcast, Cameron Daxon, Marc Kaliroff, and Campbell Gill ring in the E3 season with an episode jam-packed with official Nintendo E3 predictions! The stakes are high: each host has seven predictions about what the Big N will debut during its showcase on June 15, and whoever gets the most guesses right will find himself the owner of a shiny new eShop card. The predictions and projections that follow are truly anyone’s game – will Nintendo release a new WarioWare, remake a classic Fire Emblem title, reveal one (or even two) new characters for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, offer a fresh look at the world of Splatoon 3, or even debut a line of branded clothing? Everything’s on the table as the gang tosses out a mix of plausible and fantastical hypotheses. Who will come out on top as the prophet of Nintendo’s E3? Only time will tell, so be sure to harass the host of your choice on Twitter after all is revealed at Nintendo’s direct!
Video Gamesgaminginstincts.com

Nintendo Accidentally Reveals Mario + Rabbids 2

Rumors have been abounding about the potential of follow up the popular Mario + Rabbids game that took the world by storm back in 2017. Well, today it would seem that Nintendo accidentally updated their store, confirming, that yes, Mario + Rabbids 2 is indeed real. Today the Nintendo store...
Video GamesNME

Ubisoft reveals ‘Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope’ gameplay details

Ubisoft has unveiled gameplay and story details for the upcoming Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope, which is exclusive to the Nintendo Switch. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope mixes elements of the Mario series with Ubisoft’s Rabbids characters. The next sequel in the series will incorporate elements of Super...
Video GamesGematsu

Famitsu Sales: 5/31/21 – 6/6/21

Famitsu has published its estimated physical game software and hardware sales data for Japan for the week of May 31, 2021 to June 6, 2021. Wing of Darkness for PlayStation 4 and Switch, and DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power for Switch were last week’s only new retail releases, but neither charted in the top 10 sales.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Mario + Rabbids sequel reportedly set to be revealed at E3 2021

A Mario + Rabbids sequel could be unveiled at E3 2021, a new leak has claimed. The new leak comes by way of Reddit user PracticalBrush12, a storied leaker with a history of accurately leaking games before showcases a number of times. This time, the leaker "predicts" (for which he claims are legal reasons) that one game set to show up at E3 2021 this coming weekend is a sequel to Ubisoft's fantastic Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle called Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope.
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

The First Nintendo Direct Is Like A Bizarre Time Capsule

The Nintendo Direct has become a key part of Nintendo’s marketing strategy: a bitesize digital showcase advertising a smorgasbord of content coming to the big red brand’s fleet of consoles in the near future. We’re a few days away from the next one taking place at E3 2021 on June 15th, which looks set to offer another 40 minutes of bombastic announcements and more than just a smidge of disappointment for those fans who let expectations run away from them. An F-Zero GX port probably isn’t happening, is it?
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Five of the most endearing E3 moments from Nintendo

Nintendo marches to the beat of its own drum. Many of us use phrases like that to reference its unusual business practices or marketing plans, but it also refers to something more essential to Nintendo’s identity: its endearing charm as a company. Whether that’s through honest and unintentionally funny demonstrations of its latest hardware, time dedicated to gags, or even the personality its presenters display, the company can connect with its fans like few others. Compared to the rigid professionalism of rival platform holders, Nintendo’s endearing E3 memories can be a breath of fresh air that reminds us of how jovial gaming can be. With that in mind, here are just five of the most endearing E3 moments from Nintendo.