Most Dangerous Streets in Denver

By Michael Roberts
Westword
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Denver recently released its 2020 report on Vision Zero, a five-year action plan launched in 2017 with the self-described goal of "eliminating traffic deaths and serious injuries by making our roadways safer for everyone." But 57 people still died in Denver crashes last year, despite lower traffic volume owing to temporary shutdowns and the rise in remote work prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic — and the information compiled on the Vision Zero data dashboard reveals that fatalities and serious injuries continue to happen on far too many major routes in the Mile High City.

