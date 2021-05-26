Most Dangerous Streets in Denver

Mayor Mike Coffman, who spent a week living in homeless encampments and local shelters at the end of 2020, will propose a camping ban for Aurora. "I will be introducing an ordinance prohibiting camping in the City of Aurora on Thursday," Coffman tweeted on Monday, May 17. "The proposal is already drafted but I want to work with our City Attorney's office to make sure that the proposed camping ban is compliant with the CDC guidelines that were put in place at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and are still in effect. I also want to make sure that the proposed camping ban meets the conditions spelled out in court decisions where camping bans have been challenged and were upheld."