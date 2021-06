Taking to Twitter, Ed Boon has taken an opportunity to use the platform how its creators intended it to be used: to troll Mortal Kombat fans. As the creator of the series and its current creative director, Boon is harassed by Mortal Kombat fans 24/7. It doesn't matter what he tweets about, the replies are full of Mortal Kombat fans asking about Mortal Kombat things, usually DLC. Perhaps, as a result, Boon is known to occasionally tease and troll these fans. Sometimes it's hard to distinguish between the two, but this time this isn't a problem.