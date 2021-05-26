Cancel
Cleveland County, OK

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cleveland, Garfield, Grant, Hughes, Kay, Lincoln, Logan, Noble by NWS

 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 07:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cleveland; Garfield; Grant; Hughes; Kay; Lincoln; Logan; Noble; Oklahoma; Payne; Pottawatomie; Seminole DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than 1/4 mile in dense fog for some locations. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, northern and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

AccidentsPosted by
Reuters

Fifty-one people unaccounted for in Florida building collapse -officials

June 24 (Reuters) - Hundreds of fire and rescue workers scoured through tons of rubble on Thursday after a 12-story oceanfront residential building partially collapsed in southern Florida, with at least one person dead and 51 still unaccounted for, officials said. Sally Heyman, a Miami-Dade County Commissioner, said officials have...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden announces bipartisan deal on infrastructure

President Biden on Thursday announced he'd reached an infrastructure deal with a group of Republican and Democratic senators, saying both sides gave up some things they wanted to get a rare accord in a bitterly divided Washington, D.C. Biden acknowledged the deal would not include proposals he's made for spending...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

New York Supreme Court suspends Giuliani's law license

The Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court on Thursday announced that it is suspending Rudy Giuliani ’s license to practice law in the state. The court concluded that Giuliani made “demonstrably false and misleading statements” to courts, lawmakers and the public when he was representing former President Trump and his campaign in their failed effort to overturn the 2020 election results.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Russia warns Britain it will bomb ships next time

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Russia warned Britain on Thursday that it would bomb British naval vessels in the Black Sea if there were any further provocative actions by the British navy off the coast of Russia-annexed Crimea. Russia summoned the British ambassador in Moscow for a formal diplomatic scolding...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

CDC extends eviction moratorium through July

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday announced a one-month extension to the nationwide pause on evictions put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic. The eviction moratorium, which was set to expire this month, will now last through July under the new order, which is expected to...
Public SafetyPosted by
CBS News

First guilty plea from Oath Keeper charged in Capitol riot conspiracy case

A 54-year-old Florida man has become the first defendant charged with conspiracy to plead guilty to charges stemming from the January 6 Capitol riot. Graydon Young, an Oath Keeper who had been facing six charges including destruction of government property and civil disorder, and pleaded guilty Wednesday to just two charges he had been facing for conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding.