Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cleveland, Garfield, Grant, Hughes, Kay, Lincoln, Logan, Noble by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 07:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cleveland; Garfield; Grant; Hughes; Kay; Lincoln; Logan; Noble; Oklahoma; Payne; Pottawatomie; Seminole DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than 1/4 mile in dense fog for some locations. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, northern and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.alerts.weather.gov