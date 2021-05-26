Exclusive: Ryan Reynolds Wants His Own Die Hard

The state of the live-action Marvel universe is continuing to evolve day by day, and following Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox, fans are curious to see which characters will appear in the coming years. Among them is Ryan Reynolds' take on Deadpool, who Disney and Marvel executives have hinted will carry over from the previous "Foxverse" of movies. While a third Deadpool film has been in the works for a few months, we still know next-to-nothing about how Reynolds' take on the character will return — and a new social media post is here to add fuel to the fire. Reynolds recently took to his Instagram Stories to share a photo of several bags on a coffee table, including one that clearly has the Deadpool mask poking out of it.