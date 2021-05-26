Exclusive: Ryan Reynolds Wants His Own Die Hard
Ryan Reynolds has surprisingly become one of the most dependable action stars of the last decade. Between his stint as Deadpool and his enjoyable performances in movies like The Hitman’s Bodyguard and 6 Underground, the comedic actor has portrayed a real penchant for action. One has to wonder if it has become something he’s a genuine fan of. As such, there are probably some specific action movies and franchises that Ryan Reynolds has an affinity for. Like many movie buffs, he seems to be a fan of the classic Die Hard. And according to one of our trusted and proven inside sources, it sounds like it is a big influence on where he wants his career to go.www.giantfreakinrobot.com