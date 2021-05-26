Yellowstone, Grand Teton National Park Set New Visitor Records

A video showing a massive grizzly bear bluff charging a park ranger in Yellowstone National Park has gone viral. Jay dawg posted the video on YouTube Sunday, May 31. The footage was filmed in Wyoming and shows a very intense situation involving a grizzly bear getting too close to the roadway. A park ranger attempts to keep a bear away from tourists driving through the park in the video. The grizzly bear then bluff charges the park ranger. He tries to scare the bear away, and eventually uses what appear to be rubber bullets or some other non-lethal cartridge to push the bear back into the woods.