Yellowstone, Grand Teton National Park Set New Visitor Records
During the COVID-19 pandemic, people couldn’t resist the urge to get outside. It was the perfect way to social distance and get out of the house in a safer way. While 2020 caused COVID-19 closures from the National Park Service and therefore a drop in visitors, 2021 is coming back with a vengeance. At the same time, there were 15 parks that set visitation records in 2020, according to USA Today. It caused some parks last year to shuffle around in popularity.outsider.com