Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Yellowstone, Grand Teton National Park Set New Visitor Records

By Madison Miller
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

During the COVID-19 pandemic, people couldn’t resist the urge to get outside. It was the perfect way to social distance and get out of the house in a safer way. While 2020 caused COVID-19 closures from the National Park Service and therefore a drop in visitors, 2021 is coming back with a vengeance. At the same time, there were 15 parks that set visitation records in 2020, according to USA Today. It caused some parks last year to shuffle around in popularity.

outsider.com
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

97K+
Followers
11K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Parks#Glacier National Park#Wildlife#The National Park Service#Usa Today#Nps#National Park Week#Visitor Attendance#Campgrounds#Recreational Visits#Eager Visitors#Outdoors#Visitation Records#April#Covid 19 Closures#Hotspots#Social Distance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
News Break
Instagram
Related
AnimalsPosted by
103.7 The Hawk

[WATCH] Bear Charges Park Ranger in Yellowstone National Park

A video showing a massive grizzly bear bluff charging a park ranger in Yellowstone National Park has gone viral. Jay dawg posted the video on YouTube Sunday, May 31. The footage was filmed in Wyoming and shows a very intense situation involving a grizzly bear getting too close to the roadway. A park ranger attempts to keep a bear away from tourists driving through the park in the video. The grizzly bear then bluff charges the park ranger. He tries to scare the bear away, and eventually uses what appear to be rubber bullets or some other non-lethal cartridge to push the bear back into the woods.
Animalssweetwaternow.com

Biologists to Begin Grizzly Bear Captures in Yellowstone National Park

BOZEMAN, Montana — As part of ongoing efforts required under the Endangered Species Act to monitor the population of grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, the U.S. Geological Survey, in conjunction with the National Park Service, is working to inform the public that pre-baiting and scientific capture operations are once again about to begin within Yellowstone National Park.
Lifestylestateofpress.com

National Park Nature Walks, Episode 6: Yellowstone Bison and Marsh Birds

Welcome to Scientific American’s National Park Nature Walks. I’m your host and guide Jacob Job. Today, we explore America’s first national park. In today’s episode it’s May and we head to Yellowstone National Park in northwestern Wyoming. Yellowstone might be the United States’ most famous national park, attracting millions of visitors each year from around the country and world. Most come to Yellowstone to seek out its wildlife or to gaze upon its many geysers.
TravelPosted by
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Kiptopeke State Park Debuts New Visitor Center

Visitors to Virginia’s Kiptopeke State Park, at the southern tip of Virginia’s Eastern Shore, have long enjoyed its outdoor facilities. These include the delightful beach as well as the boat ramp, campsites, cabins, fishing pier, and hiking trails. Now, there is an indoor addition that helps explain what you might encounter in the water or along the trails.
CelebritiesTelegraph

Comedian faces jail after hitting golf balls at Yellowstone National Park

When an American comedian set out to visit 50 states in 30 days, the plan was to boost his online profile by making a video of himself hitting a golf ball in each one. Now Jake Adams, who drove his first tee shot towards the Hollywood sign and his last into the sea off Hawaii, is facing up to six months in jail and a $5,000 fine after he violated national park rules in a number of states.
cbs19news

Visitors spent billions in communities near national parks despite pandemic

WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, visitors spent $28.6 billion in communities near national parks in 2020. According to a release from the National Park Service, this benefited the economy and supported 234,000 jobs. “The pandemic reminds us all of the importance of the outdoors not only to...
TrafficSheridan Media

Yellowstone National Park’s Automated Vehicle Shuttle System Now In Operation

The future of vehicle transportation has started in Yellowstone National Park. The Electric Driverless Demonstration in Yellowstone (T.E.D.D.Y.) successfully transported its first passengers in the Canyon Village Campground area. There are two low speed electric automated shuttles in the park, and they are being used to understand how automated vehicle...
Moose, WYbuckrail.com

Volunteers needed for National Trails Day at Grand Teton NP

MOOSE, Wyo. — Grand Teton National Park will celebrate National Trails Day® with a service project for volunteers of all ages and abilities this Saturday, June 5. Taking place on the first Saturday in June, National Trails Day® is a day of public events aimed at advocacy and trail service hosted by local agencies, land trusts, national parks, and more in partnership with the American Hiking Society.
Lifestyleglenarborsun.com

Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore breaks record for May visitors

More than 110,000 visitors flocked to Sleeping Bear Dunes last month—a new May record. The exact number was 110,460 visitors. The previous May high was 100,289, set in 2016. The National Lakeshore has attracted 237,257 visitors through the first five months of 2021. That’s nearly 90,000 more than the first five months of 2020, when Sleeping Bear set a record for annual visitation with more than 1.7 million guests.
Retailrvbusiness.com

National Park Visitor Spending Contributed $28.6B in 2020

WASHINGTON – The National Park Service today announced that visitor spending in communities near national parks in 2020 resulted in a $28.6 billion benefit to the nation’s economy and supported 234,000 jobs. “The pandemic reminds us all of the importance of the outdoors not only to our economy, but also...
Colorado Statekiowacountypress.net

National park visitor spending in Colorado significantly dropped last year

(The Center Square) - Colorado saw a significant drop in spending from visitors to national parks in the state, according to federal data released Thursday. Despite park closures and stalled state and national economies during the COVID-19 pandemic, six million people still visited Colorado lands managed by the National Park Service (NPS) last year.
Travelworldatlas.com

Grand Canyon National Park

National Parks are areas that are recognized for their immense natural beauty, diverse ecosystems, and unique geological formations. There are a total of 63 National Parks in the United States that are currently managed by the National Park Service (NPS), an organ of the US Department of Interior. The National Park Service not only oversees the protection of the National Parks, but it also protects all the other natural and historical heritage sites in the United States.
Travelravallirepublic.com

Yellowstone hits another record with highest May visitation ever recorded

Yellowstone National Park set another record for visitation with May seeing an 11% increase in tourism. "It's going to be the busiest visitation year on record for Yellowstone National Park," park Superintendent Cam Sholly said on Tuesday. Yellowstone's neighbor, Grand Teton National Park, also hosted a record number of visitors...
Lifestylepaddling.com

Rio Grande River at Big Bend National Park

Paddled upstream and back on the Rio Grande River in Santa Elena Canyon in Big Bend National Park. Had to get out and portage (pretty much just dragging the kayak as we waded in the shallow water, never had to go up on shore) numerous times across shallow spots at gravel bars on the way upstream. We were able to ride the gentle current finding the channel more easily coming back downstream. Beautiful high walls in the canyon. Many times we were on the Mexico side of the river. Spectacular.