Preview: In The Heights

WHYY
WHYY
 17 days ago
Stars talk with Patrick Stoner about what makes a film musical a special art form. WHYY film critic Patrick Stoner provides up-to-the-minute coverage of top films, stars and moviemakers.

Philadelphia, PA
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

Reaching Great ‘Heights’

“In the Heights” (143 min., Rated PG-13 for language, sexuality and some suggestive material). 8 out of 10. In preparing to write this review for “In the Heights,” I had to take several steps back to consider the complexity of its many moving parts, crisscrossing subplots and intermix of ethnic mentality that is so vibrantly portrayed on the screen. I mean, you talk about explosive entertainment…it’s what defines “In the Heights.” Let’s add to that a celebration of a proud ethnic community — Latino/Hispanic — colorful characters, kinetic songs matched with head-spinning, acrobatic dance numbers, all wrapped around a cacophony of endlessly strung-together songs covering a multitude of personal stories. I’m exhausted in recounting this films dizzying, free-style approach…grasping at how best to encapsulate the full range of its expressiveness.
New York City, NYClick2Houston.com

'For the culture': The moment arrives for 'In the Heights'

NEW YORK – As a student at Wesleyan, Lin-Manuel Miranda began writing what would become “In the Heights,” the musical that would launch him as a playwright and performer and that would lead, two decades later, to Jon M. Chu’s upcoming lavish big-screen adaptation. He was motivated, like any confident young artist, by ambition. But also by something else.
Moviesswiowanewssource.com

"In the Heights" opens Tribeca

At opening night of the Tribeca Film Festival, Lin-Manuel Miranda says "In the Heights" star Anthony Ramos was a better fit than him in the starring role. Based on the Tony-winning musical, the premiere took place in Washington Heights. (June 10) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram:...
MoviesColumbian

‘In the Heights’ and other musicals

Jon M. Chu’s big screen adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning musical “In the Heights” hits theaters and HBO Max this weekend (please, if you’re able, see this film as large and as loud as possible), entering a grand pantheon of the movie musical. The film is as inspired by the culture of Washington Heights, Manhattan, as it is by the great movie musicals of yore. So if “In the Heights” puts you in a musical mood, here are several other streaming movie musicals to get you moving and grooving.
Moviesthedesertreview.com

Reel Scenes: In The Heights

Life rarely turns out like we expect. We all have big dreams, a yearning to be a part of something bigger than where we currently happen to find ourselves. Some of us spend so much time thinking about what comes after leaving your hometown and your family. What so little...
New York City, NYtownandcountrymag.com

Your Ultimate Guide to In the Heights

New York City in the summertime isn’t for everyone. It’s easy to love an afternoon in Central Park, a ride on the Cyclone, or a splurge at a Mister Softee truck (swirled cone with a cherry dip, please!), but finding joy amid the sweltering temperatures and teeming crowds is no small feat.
Moviesgopride.com

In the Heights hits new highs

In the Heights was originally on the Broadway stage in 2008 and finally has a movie adaptation in 2021, after a pandemic delay. Well, it has certainly been worth the wait and won't disappoint longtime fans of the popular musical. In the Heights, during its theatrical run, was nominated for...
Theater & Dancelaineygossip.com

In The Heights Is No Sueñito

Maybe it was a big ask of a movie, to help me heal some of the hurt of the past year and a few months, to let it help me escape the discomfort, inadequacy, and exhaustion I’ve been feeling, if only for a few hours. But I was hopeful, because as many wise people say, “la cultura cura.”
New York City, NYNY1

'In the Heights' and the neighborhood it celebrates

At midnight on June 11, “In the Heights” opens in theaters and begins streaming on HBO Max. It’s tapped to be one of the biggest blockbusters of the summer movie season. For Lin-Manuel Miranda, it was a labor of love that has been a part of his life for more than a decade, as he and his writing partner, Quiara Alegria Hudes ushered it from a university production at Wesleyan to the Broadway stage and now, finally, the big screen. Lin-Manuel Miranda joins In Focus to talk about the film and all of its growing pains, including the global pandemic that delayed release for more than a year. He’s joined by his dad, Luis Miranda, as they speak, not only about the film, but about the neighborhood where it is set, Washington Heights. The musical is and has always been a kind of love poem to the place where Luis settled when he moved to New York from Puerto Rico, and where Lin-Manuel was born and raised and lives to this day with his own family. But there are, of course, issues facing this historic, majority LatinX neighborhood, and they’ll talk about how COVID-19 only made those issues worse: the struggles of small businesses and the need for affordable housing as the area battles gentrification, a topic tackled by “In the Heights”. But Lin-Manuel also talks about The Heights as the neighborhood that defines him, and about the people who make it unique.
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Dinner in America exclusive clip shows Ben Stiller-produced film’s off-beat charm

Arrow has shared an exclusive clip from their upcoming film Dinner in America with The Digital Fix. The quirky clip – which can be seen in our weekly news video – is titled ‘Cops’ and shows one of the movie’s main characters Simon (Kyle Gallner), desperately trying to avoid the police. With its off-beat music and eccentric atmosphere, we think it’s an incredible little tease that perfectly sets up the film.
Atlanta, GAfox5atlanta.com

Hollywood legends headline Atlanta-filmed 'Queen Bees'

ATLANTA - Budding romance, mean girls, and extracurricular activities aren’t just for teenagers. The new romantic comedy "Queen Bees" — premiering in theatres and on-demand today — features Academy Award winner Ellen Burstyn as the newest addition to a retirement community where the residents make even the most cutthroat high school look like child’s play! The film is set inside the fictional Pine Grove Senior Community, which is ruled by a trio of "Queen Bees" brought to vivid life by Emmy Award winners Jane Curtin, Loretta Devine, and Ann-Margret, and boasts some potential love interests in the form of acting legends James Caan and Christopher Lloyd.
Moviesarchitecturaldigest.com

Bringing In the Heights to the Big Screen

Manhattan is easily the world’s most identifiable movie set. Sophisticated, cosmopolitan, and always authentic, the city’s celebrated neighborhoods have captured the eye of many filmmakers. At long last, the Washington Heights area gets its time in the spotlight with the Tony Award–winning musical turned film In the Heights. Writer, producer,...
Theater & Dancedarkhorizons.com

VOTD: “In the Heights” Opening Number

Warner Bros. Pictures has released the opening eight minutes of Jon M. Chu’s film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s acclaimed musical “In the Heights”. The opening sequence introduces Anthony Ramos’ Usnavi as he goes to his family-owned Bodega as a usual morning in Washington Heights unfolds around him. Much of the...
TV & Videosasumetech.com

Netflix: Is In the Heights coming to Netflix?

The musical drama In the Heights comes from the creator of Hamilton and the director of Crazy Rich Asians, making it a must-watch movie. It is no secret everyone is excited to experience this cinematic endeavor, and many subscribers are wondering if the feature is headed for Netflix. The movie...
rolling out

ABFF founder Nicole Friday gives tips for aspiring film creators

Nicole Friday currently serves as the President of ABFF Ventures, LLC, a multifaceted entertainment company specializing in the production of live events and branded content. Its mission is to entertain and inspire communities of color while promoting diversity in Hollywood. In this role, Nicole leads several lines of business and oversees multiple functions within the company, including policies, operations, corporate outreach, sponsorship, and partner relations. She has been a driving force behind the success and exponential growth of the company, especially its tentpole properties — the American Black Film Festival (ABFF), ABFF Honors, an annual awards gala saluting the top stars of film and television, ABFF London and its newest event, ABFF Comedy Festival. Friday also serves as the company’s brand ambassador, increasing awareness and fostering partner relationships.
MoviesGizmodo

John Cho Lends His Voice To Animated Netflix Film Wish Dragon

I know we’re all fawning over John Cho as Spike Spiegel in the live action series Cowboy Bebop, his newest role is voicing a curly-haired, hot-pink fire-breathing Dragon named Long in the new animated film Wish Dragon which premieres June 11. The film follows the friendship of Din (Jimmy Wong) and Long, and explores the exponential lengths we’re willing to go for a loved one.
iHeartRadio

You Can Watch The First 8 Minutes Of 'In The Heights' Online Right Now

After facing a year-long delay due to COVID-19, the highly anticipated movie adaptation of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical In The Heights is almost here. Ahead of the film's release, Warner Bros. is giving fans a special sneak peek at the opening number. The first eight minutes of the film are now available to view on YouTube.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Is Dropping 3 Big Originals This Weekend

Netflix is dropping three big originals this weekend. Not only is the weekly new movie the most notable of the month, but two of Netflix’s biggest TV shows return for fresh seasons – one is an acclaimed comedy-drama not seen for a few years and the other is a popular animated series.