Preview: In The Heights

At midnight on June 11, “In the Heights” opens in theaters and begins streaming on HBO Max. It’s tapped to be one of the biggest blockbusters of the summer movie season. For Lin-Manuel Miranda, it was a labor of love that has been a part of his life for more than a decade, as he and his writing partner, Quiara Alegria Hudes ushered it from a university production at Wesleyan to the Broadway stage and now, finally, the big screen. Lin-Manuel Miranda joins In Focus to talk about the film and all of its growing pains, including the global pandemic that delayed release for more than a year. He’s joined by his dad, Luis Miranda, as they speak, not only about the film, but about the neighborhood where it is set, Washington Heights. The musical is and has always been a kind of love poem to the place where Luis settled when he moved to New York from Puerto Rico, and where Lin-Manuel was born and raised and lives to this day with his own family. But there are, of course, issues facing this historic, majority LatinX neighborhood, and they’ll talk about how COVID-19 only made those issues worse: the struggles of small businesses and the need for affordable housing as the area battles gentrification, a topic tackled by “In the Heights”. But Lin-Manuel also talks about The Heights as the neighborhood that defines him, and about the people who make it unique.