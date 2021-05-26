Report: Ford is developing two dedicated EV platforms for debut by 2025

Much like the Hellcat engine, Ford's Godzilla V8 is something that has captured the imagination of those obsessed with insane horsepower figures. It's currently offered in the Super Duty range of F-Series trucks and produces up to 430 horsepower and 475 lb-ft of torque there. Of course, it's capable of a lot more with a little tuning, but it's not just tuners who want to extract more power out of it. Ford Authority is reporting that the Blue Oval is working on adding a pair of turbos to the Godzilla 7.3-liter V8 and we can't help but wonder if this is the Megazilla engine we were previously teased with.