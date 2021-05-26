Report: Ford is developing two dedicated EV platforms for debut by 2025
Ford is developing two dedicated EV platforms—one for full-size pickup trucks and SUVs, the other for cars and smaller SUVs—for debut by 2025, Reuters reported Tuesday. The report, based on sources familiar with the matter, indicates Ford is shifting strategy. The automaker's first batch of mass-market EVs largely relies on platforms adapted from internal-combustion models, or borrowed from other automakers.www.greencarreports.com