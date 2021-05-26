Cancel
Report: Ford is developing two dedicated EV platforms for debut by 2025

By Stephen Edelstein
Green Car Reports
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFord is developing two dedicated EV platforms—one for full-size pickup trucks and SUVs, the other for cars and smaller SUVs—for debut by 2025, Reuters reported Tuesday. The report, based on sources familiar with the matter, indicates Ford is shifting strategy. The automaker's first batch of mass-market EVs largely relies on platforms adapted from internal-combustion models, or borrowed from other automakers.

CarsTom's Guide

Ford has a new compact EV on the way — and it's based on the VW ID.4

Ford has a new electric car on the way — and it’ll borrow more than a few things from the Volkswagen ID.4 all-electric crossover. The still-unnamed crossover will arrive in 2023, and is being produced under a manufacturing deal with VW. It's all part of Ford’s plan to electrify its entire European car portfolio by 2030 — although the bad news is that it won't be coming to the U.S. anytime soon.
Buying Carsinsideevs.com

Norway: Ford Mustang Mach-E Tops EV Sales In May 2021

BEVs: 8,498 (up 147%, at 60.4% market share) + 742 ‘used’ + 638 vans (637 new and 1 used) PHEVs: 3,221 (up 78%, at 22.9% market share) Total: 11,719 (up 123%, at 83.3% market share) New passenger plug-in car registrations in Norway – May 2021. So far this year, over...
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid Compact Pickup Will Debut Next Week

Ford's new compact pickup truck, the 2022 Maverick, will debut next week on Tuesday, June 8, at 6 a.m. ET. You'll be able to watch live on Ford's social media channels, including TikTok, actress Gabrielle Union's social media accounts, and commercials on Hulu. The Maverick is expected to share a...
Carsthedetroitbureau.com

Nissan Delays Ariya EV, Ford Offers Buyer Incentives as Chip Shortages Worsen

Automakers continue to scramble as the shortage of microchips confounds plans to boost production during the second half of this year. Nissan is the latest manufacturer to push back the launch of a major new product line, the all-electric Ariya now expected to debut in winter, rather than mid-year, a senior company official told reporters.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford Developing Twin-Turbo Godzilla V8

Much like the Hellcat engine, Ford's Godzilla V8 is something that has captured the imagination of those obsessed with insane horsepower figures. It's currently offered in the Super Duty range of F-Series trucks and produces up to 430 horsepower and 475 lb-ft of torque there. Of course, it's capable of a lot more with a little tuning, but it's not just tuners who want to extract more power out of it. Ford Authority is reporting that the Blue Oval is working on adding a pair of turbos to the Godzilla 7.3-liter V8 and we can't help but wonder if this is the Megazilla engine we were previously teased with.
Retailautobodynews.com

Ford Reports Huge Growth in EV Sales, Best May for SUV Sales Since 2003

“Ford sales were up 4.1% on tight inventories, while year-to-date sales increased 11.3%," said Andrew Frick, vice president, Ford Sales U.S. and Canada. "Ford and its dealers are working harder than ever to match the right mix of inventory to best meet the needs of our customers at the local level. We have been receiving a massive number of reservations for our all-electric F-150 Lightning over the last two weeks---totaling over 70,000 trucks. Ford brand SUVs had their best May sales in 18 years, while Lincoln SUVs posted a new May record.”
Economyteslarati.com

Hyundai throws the gauntlet against Tesla and Ford, declares itself as EV charging leader

Hyundai is determined to be recognized as a legitimate and formidable competitor in the electric vehicle sector. And based on the South Korean automaker’s recent statements, it appears that Hyundai is setting its sights on some of the market’s most prominent players, including Tesla and Ford, both of whom have delivered and unveiled vehicles that are well-reviewed and loved by their owners, both present and future.
CarsCarscoops

First VW-Based Ford EV To Dress ID.4 Tech With A Unique Design

The first product of the partnership between Ford and the VW Group is reportedly going to arrive in the market in 2023, in the form of an electric SUV based on the underpinnings of the VW ID.4. The upcoming electric SUV, which will sit underneath the Mustang Mach-E in Ford’s...
CarsCleanTechnica

Norway’s Plugin EV Transition Continues: 83.3% Share In May With Ford Mustang Mach-E Overall Bestseller

Norway, the leading country in the electric transport revolution, saw plugin electric vehicles take 83.3% share in May 2021, up from 65.6% in May 2020. Non-plugin powertrains, including old-school combustion and plugless hybrids, are all fading away. Overall auto volumes were back to pre-Covid seasonal norms, at 14,063 units in May. The Ford Mustang Mach-E saw a big push and was Norway’s overall bestselling vehicle in May.
Carsrenewanews.com

Ultimate EV range test declares Tesla Model 3, Ford Mach-E, as endurance kings

The Norwegian Automotive Federation (NAF) has published the results of its recent round of electric vehicle range tests. This time around, the NAF tested the endurance of 21 new EVs by driving them until their batteries were fully drained.Brought to you by: EV Driven. For more great articles: Electric Vehicles.
CarsAutoGuide.com

2022 Ford Maverick Small Pickup Will Officially Debut June 8

Ford has confirmed the small Maverick pickup is coming, and we’ll see it next week. One of the industry’s worst-kept secrets is no more. After months of speculation and even production-line spy photos, Ford has confirmed the small Maverick pickup will debut, and soon: we’ll see it on June 8.
Carsdrivearabia.com

2022 Mercedes Benz EQB debuts as seven-seater EV

The recently-launched Mercedes Benz EQS was a significant addition to the top rung of the brand’s EV lineup while the EQA entered the scene as a stepping stone to the marque. In a bid to expand their electric-car portfolio further, the Mercedes-Benz EQB debuts in China with seating for seven and a maximum power output of 288 hp.
Businessnextbigfuture.com

Ford EV Factories

Ford currently has one electric vehicle production facility and is building another. The Ford Mach-E is built in Mexico. The Cuautitlan Stamping and Assembly Plant (CSAP) is a Ford Motor Company manufacturing facility located in Cuautitlán Izcalli, Mexico. The 202-acre (0.82 km2) site opened in 1964. It is a 4,305,564 square feet facility with 2130 workers.
Carsautobodynews.com

Ford CEO Hints at ‘Family of Maverick Variants’ Including an EV

Small and affordable are typically dirty words in the auto industry, but Ford turned that notion on its head with the unveiling of the 2022 Ford Maverick. The pint-sized pickup slots beneath the Ranger and starts at a remarkable $19,995. That’s $400 less than the dreadful EcoSport and it makes the Maverick Ford’s most affordable vehicle in the U.S.
CarsRoad & Track

Ford Hints at Another Electric Pickup Truck Smaller Than the EV F-150

Back in May, Ford announced two new modular architectures for its upcoming lineup of EVs. One of those architectures is meant for rear- and all-wheel drive utility applications—the Ford Explorer, Lincoln Aviator, various pickups and vans, and a yet-unnamed SUV that might be a Bronco. Among the silhouettes shown in that announcement was something that looks like a small pickup, and sure seems to resemble the recently-revealed Ford Maverick.