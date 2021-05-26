Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gig Harbor, WA

Public meetings for May 27-June 3

By Gateway Staff
Tacoma News Tribune
 17 days ago

As a coronavirus prevention measure, the Gig Harbor Civic Center is closed to the public until further notice. City offices are still conducting business and may be reached by telephone or email. All meetings listed below will be held remotely. Recordings will be available on the city website. To join...

www.thenewstribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
Gig Harbor, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
City
Gig Harbor, WA
Local
Washington Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Comment#Public Business#Design Review Board#Penmet Parks Board#Peninsula School Board#Pioneer Elementary School#Parks Commission#Planning Commission#Meeting#City Offices#Telephone#Limited Public Seating#Peninsula School District#Review#Recordings#Video Online#Instructions#Agendas#Coronavirus Precautions#Prevention
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Tacoma, WAthetacomaledger.com

The city of Tacoma proposes a public camping ban

The criminalization of homelessness is not a solution to the housing crisis. The creation of laws has never been to serve the masses, but rather to control them for the benefit of those in power. The criminalization of homelessness is a prime example of this fact. Laws that unjustly and disproportionately affect those without housing do nothing to help our communities, rather they work to further disenfranchise people in an unjust system.
Washington Statebartlesvilleradio.com

Wash. Co. Commissioners Approve of Donation, More

A resolution regarding a donation from the Cherokee Nation to the Washington County Emergency Operations Center in the amount of $3,500 was approved by the Washington County Commissioners on Monday morning. From there, the Commissioners approved a resolution to dispose of a power pruner tree saw. That item, which was...
Washington StateTacoma Daily Index

NO. 21-4-00961-1-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE. In the Matter of the Estate of JO ANN V. EYRISH, Deceased. The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of the estate. Persons having claims against the deceased person must, before the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim, in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070, by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative, or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty (30) days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the Notice to the creditor, as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedents’ probate assets and non-probate assets.
Pierce County, WAThe Suburban Times

Candidate filing week begins Monday, May 17

190 nonpartisan local offices are open for election this year in Pierce County. Offices where more than two candidates file will appear in the primary election. All other offices will advance to the general election (RCW 29A.52.220). Filing for Office. Online candidate filing opens Monday, May 17, at 9 a.m....
Pierce County, WAColumbian

Tiny home village for homeless veterans opens in Pierce County

A tiny home village in the Puyallup Valley welcomed its first four residents the week of May 10 and soon will be home to dozens of Washington’s homeless veterans. The Orting Veterans Village, built on the grounds of the Washington Soldier’s Home, will house 35 homeless veterans at full capacity. COVID-19 mitigation efforts have caused the move-in process to slow down.
Pierce County, WAThe Suburban Times

Steilacoom Town Administrator May 14 Report to Council

Council Meeting – May 18, 2021, at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/84516344123. Planning Commission – June 14, 2021 at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/84392261519. Civil Service Commission – May 27, 2021 at 2:00 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/86430542756. Preservation and Review Board – May 26, 2021 at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite:...
Auburn, WAauburn-reporter.com

Grocery store workers and the hazard pay movement | Roegner

There isn’t much positive about what we have all been through the last year with the coronavirus. But a couple of areas should be at the top of the list for our appreciation. One is scientific experts and their work on the vaccines. Another is that we have a much better understanding of what, and who, are essential to the work force.
Pierce County, WATacoma News Tribune

Here are the COVID-19 cases reported Friday in Pierce County

Pierce County reported 322 new COVID-19 cases Friday with one new death, a Frederickson man in his 70s. The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department no longer assigns underlying condition status to individual deaths it reports and instead counts underlying conditions as part of a percentage of the total number of deaths, which as of May 11 was 73.8 percent.