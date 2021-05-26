Cancel
Adani Solar wins top performer at PVEL PQP awards for 4th consecutive year

By Adani Solar
pv-magazine.com
 29 days ago

PV Module PQP at PVEL is the most comprehensive program for stringent testing of PV Modules on Reliability & Quality parameters, with data & results publicly available. Today, as COVID19 challenges the fundamental assumptions of our lives, the urgency of a solar revolution in the energy sector gains greater importance. Higher efficiency PV modules drive growth in installations with new materials projecting higher returns and lower LCOE (Levelised cost of energy). This recognition would infuse confidence about new high efficiency PV modules such as PERC and PERT in customers thereby popularizing adoption of solar energy.

