Adani Solar wins top performer at PVEL PQP awards for 4th consecutive year

This is the age of automation and artificial intelligence. We crave smartphones with long-lasting battery power and computers with higher computing power. Not to mention, long-range electric cars are our prime attraction. In short, we want energy that does not depend on earth's limited resources. The demand for solar energy has increased over the last few years and for good reasons. However, its abundancies not the only aspect that made it the most sustainable form of energy source. It has overcome several challenges that prevented it from large-scale adoption.