Miventure offers startups early-stage investment connections

"It is important to realize that DEI issues are global issues. No matter what industry you are in or where you are operating, it is critical to ensure that your employees are included and feel like they have a voice in your organization," says Mandy Price, CEO and co-founder of Kanarys. For Price, this goes beyond hiring a diverse staff. "We see organizations focus on the hiring component, but not really on equity and inclusion," she tells Nicole Walters, founder and CEO of Inherit Learning Company and star of USA Network's She’s The Boss, "and that's why we see the revolving door with respect to women and people of color." She implores leadership in all businesses big and small to think not just about bring diversity in the door, but creating an environment where all employees have the opportunity to make a meaningful impact.