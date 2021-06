Verano’s overall business model is to source and provide the initial investment and expertise in developing renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company has been developing renewable energy projects for the best part of a decade and has an existing portfolio in excess of 1 GW, with 23 sold projects in operations generating 284 900 MWh of clean energy and offsetting 258 602 tpy of CO2. Verano’s ambition is to offer the most competitive and best in class services for its clients across all markets. This is the second transaction for the company in recent months following the recent agreement with Matrix Renewables for 154 MW of solar projects under Chile’s PMGD programme where the development, construction and operations is being provided by Verano.