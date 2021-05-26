WWE Studios Also Hit With Layoffs This Week, Xavier Woods Comments On Departure, & More
WWE also cut a number of international office employees and WWE Studios employees today, according to PWInsider and Deadline. It was noted that the film, TV and social media divisions in Stamford, CT and Los Angeles, CA were impacted with WWE Studios seeing layoffs in features, TV and digital/social media, which was related to the WWE Advanced Media Group cuts. Deadline backed up the previous reports on various departments being consolidated into a single division, with a smaller staff running those operations, reportedly led by longtime WWE employee Kevin Dunn, who is the Executive Producer & Chief of Global Television Distribution.www.pwmania.com