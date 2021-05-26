Cancel
Troup County, GA

OUR VIEW: Allowing bigger crowds right decision for graduations

By FROM STAFF REPORTS
LaGrange Daily News
 17 days ago

On Monday, the Troup County School System made the decision to fill Callaway Stadium to full capacity for graduation ceremonies on Thursday, Friday and Saturday night. The news, understandably, was exciting for students graduating and their families, who no longer have to figure out how to pick which family members get to attend and which have to stay home. Before the announcement, students received only eight tickets apiece, meaning a lot of family members were going to get left out.

Troup County, GA
Troup County, GA

THS co-valedictorian plans to pursue degree in education

As the spring semester ends at Troup County High School, Emilee Johnson is reflecting on her experiences at the school and is looking forward to life after graduation. Being one of her school’s two valedictorians along with Chloe Thames, Emilee feels empowered to chase her dreams. “It’s really an amazing...
Troup County, GA

OUR VIEW: CDC guidance on masks worth the wait

If you’re fully vaccinated, then you can officially ditch your mask — at least most of the time. We know that most residents of Troup County probably aren’t waiting on the Center for Disease Control to issue guidance on whether or not to wear a mask. Many made up their mind a long time ago — right or wrong — and are going to do what they determine best. Fair enough.