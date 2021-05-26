OUR VIEW: Allowing bigger crowds right decision for graduations
On Monday, the Troup County School System made the decision to fill Callaway Stadium to full capacity for graduation ceremonies on Thursday, Friday and Saturday night. The news, understandably, was exciting for students graduating and their families, who no longer have to figure out how to pick which family members get to attend and which have to stay home. Before the announcement, students received only eight tickets apiece, meaning a lot of family members were going to get left out.