Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Garden Advice: The right plants for a sunny spot, and caladiums will come back again next year

By DAN GILL
NOLA.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was wondering if you have any suggestions on planting bedding plants right now in the garden. My begonias haven't made it, and I was thinking of replacing them. These areas get sun most of the day, so it would have to be something that loves the sun and can withstand this incredible heat. If so, what plants would you suggest? Sean Anderson.

www.nola.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garden Plants#Summer Garden#Weather#Extension#Lsu#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
GardeningAthens News Courier

Home & Garden Spot: Selecting which tomato plants to grow

With all the tomato varieties available, deciding which ones to plant can be fun yet confusing. Alabama Extension has conducted many tomato programs over the years and included a tomato taste test as part of the program. Choosing which variety can be overwhelming, but a few new cultivars may be worth a try.
GardeningFinancial Times

‘Right plant, right place’ – the greener garden guide

In 1978, visionary British plantswoman Beth Chatto published The Dry Garden, championing plants that could survive arid conditions without watering even during the hottest months of the year. Twelve years later she poured all that expertise into the famous gravel garden at her home and nursery in Elmstead Market in Essex, one of the driest, warmest areas of the UK. She created large curvaceous beds, designed using a length of hose, and filled them with drought-tolerant grasses, euphorbias, spiky eryngiums and sun-loving irises amid verbenas, verbascums and aromatic thyme. Chatto planted well, ensuring young plants had a good start by creating a rain-capturing bowl shape around each one before topping them with gravel, helping to suppress weeds and trap moisture. Her enlightened approach of working with nature without wasting precious resources – along with her mantra of “right plant, right place” – have never felt as relevant and urgent as they do right now.
Gardeningdengarden.com

Puya Plants: Unearthly Delights in the Garden

Catherine is a proponent for responsible stewardship of our natural resources and covers topics of plant life and sustainable living. Our home came with a mature garden of varied plants, but it was quite a surprise to see a puya for the first time. It looked so unworldly! My husband and I both stared at a three-foot spike of metallic teal blooms with bright orange anthers and wondered what it could possibly be!
Gardeningvisitcanton.com

Gardening with Native Plants at The Wilderness Center

Join us at The Wilderness Center to learn about the Native plants you can use in your gardens. From the first blossoms of spring to the last blooms of fall, learn about the Ohio native plants you can use in your gardens. Cost: $5 for members, $10 for non-members. Please...
Gardeningawesomismmom.com

To Plant A Garden is to Believe in Tomorrow

One of my favorite quotes is from Audrey Hepburn… She said “to plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow”.I think this is a very true statement… A garden takes quite a bit of time, love, patience and most of all it’s not something that happens overnight. We have several gardens at our home. I think gardening is a great hobby for autistic adults… It gives them a sense of accomplishment… As well as teaches them responsibility!
Washington, ILcourierpapers.com

Town & Country Gardeners plant Bicentennial Garden

Members of the Town & Country Gardeners of Washington recently planted the new garden space on the Square next to Brecklin’s Servicenter. This space was created when the previous brick planter and the plants the club had maintained were removed because of damage and deterioration. The new space brought an opportunity to support Washington’s upcoming bicentennial and to provide habitat for pollinators.
GardeningGreen Valley News and Sun

GV Gardeners: Plants for poolside and patio

Relaxation should be synonymous with the use of pools and patios. However, homeowners may mention the ongoing need for housekeeping with brooms and blowers in these places of entertainment. Plants for such locations should be clean, unarmed, heat tolerant, and able to provide a soft, colorful, lush dimension to the space.
Moses Lake, WAColumbia Basin Herald

Seasoned advice: June gardening tips from a professional

The gardening season is in full swing, with flowers blooming, vegetables sprouting and colorful gardens popping up on just about every corner. Now is still a great time to get some more things in the ground. Karen Edwards is the owner of Edwards Nursery (11230 Nelson Road NE) in Moses...
Raleigh, NCpilot.com

Gardening Boom Creates Craze for Plants

“The gardening boom of 2020 continues prominently into 2021,” says Tony Avent, founder and proprietor of Juniper Level Botanic Garden and Plant Delights Nursery in Raleigh. “Last year, the boom really started with the existing gardeners. Then, the longer COVID went on, we began to see more orders from Gen Xers and millennials. We continue to see an amazing number of even younger gardeners in 2021. Some don’t own their house and are looking for things they can grow indoors. The house plant craze is insane.
Occidental, CAPress Democrat

Famous Occidental garden is for sale, again

The fabled Western Hills Garden, for years a destination for collectors of rare and unusual plants, is once again for sale. The nearly 3-acre property on Coleman Valley Road in Occidental, where the late Marshall Olbrich and Lester Hawkins introduced a generation of gardeners to a broader world of plants suitable for Mediterranean climates, is listed for $1.79 million.
Gardeningalmanac.com

Shade Garden and Plant Shade Definitions

Some plants needs full sun, others part shade, and others full shade. The amount of light that a plant requires is critical to its survival; many gardeners find that a plant is dying because it’s in the wrong location with too much sun or shade. Let’s take a look at plant shade definitions so that you select the right plants for your yard and garden.
Spokane, WAThe Spokesman-Review

Gardening: Some plants survive just one year, others come back for decades

The terms, annual, biennial and perennial can be confusing to new gardeners. Annuals are plants that grow their leaves, flower and then die completely in the fall. They may produce seed that will sprout the next summer, but it is unpredictable at best. Plants that might be perennial in warmer climates are often grown here as annuals and will have to be replaced every year.
GardeningParis Post-Intelligencer

After many years, let us look again at the plants in the red border

It is hard to believe the year is more than half over. The sun reached its zenith two days ago and is now sinking, imperceptibly at first, toward its nadir a few days before Christmas. Astronomical summer is here at last and just at the time we are hungry for a colorful explosion in our gardens.
Pinal County, AZsaddlebrookeprogress.com

Back to the Garden: Waiting for the Monsoon

According to the National Weather Service, monsoon season officially begins on June 15, which means we might expect to see rain, flooding, lightning, wind, and dust sometime in the next few months. But, we haven’t really had a monsoon for the past two years, so how do we proactively approach the summer months based on what has happened in our gardens and landscapes in recent years?
GardeningPosted by
Alabama NewsCenter

Tips for planting an efficient, no-till garden

One approach to gardening we’ve been excited about lately is no-till, also known as no-dig. No-till gardens have been gaining ground with farmers in recent years, partly because of the energy savings. The principles behind no-till gardening work well for large farms, as well as smaller home gardens. No-till can...
Raleigh, NCPosted by
North Denver News

Plant shortage follows gardening boom

“The Gardening boom of 2020 continues prominently into 2021,” said Tony Avent, founder and proprietor of Juniper Level Botanic Garden and Plant Delights Nursery in Raleigh. “Last year, the boom really started with the existing gardeners. Then, the longer COVID went on, we began to see more orders from Gen Xers and millennials. We continue to see an amazing number of even younger gardeners in 2021. Some don’t own their house and are looking for things they can grow indoors. The house plant craze is insane.
Livingston County, NYthelcn.com

Master Gardener: Consider irises for sunny border beds

I’ve recently been admiring iris, the ruffled petals and fuzzy beard in many colors are gorgeous. German bearded iris, often lavender colored, are most common, but there are several iris groups. Most of these flowers are delicate, not lasting long in a vase. But they aren’t too difficult to grow, so they are worth including in a mixed sunny border.