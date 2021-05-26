Garden Advice: The right plants for a sunny spot, and caladiums will come back again next year

In 1978, visionary British plantswoman Beth Chatto published The Dry Garden, championing plants that could survive arid conditions without watering even during the hottest months of the year. Twelve years later she poured all that expertise into the famous gravel garden at her home and nursery in Elmstead Market in Essex, one of the driest, warmest areas of the UK. She created large curvaceous beds, designed using a length of hose, and filled them with drought-tolerant grasses, euphorbias, spiky eryngiums and sun-loving irises amid verbenas, verbascums and aromatic thyme. Chatto planted well, ensuring young plants had a good start by creating a rain-capturing bowl shape around each one before topping them with gravel, helping to suppress weeds and trap moisture. Her enlightened approach of working with nature without wasting precious resources – along with her mantra of “right plant, right place” – have never felt as relevant and urgent as they do right now.