The 2020-21 school year has ended in most parts of the country. However, it’s never too early for teachers and educators to think about the next school year. Returning to school after COVID-19 and virtual learning is a big step for educators, parents, and students. Many have adjusted to the new normal this past year, and although it was a challenge for most, schools are going back to the “old normal” now that most states and localities have lifted masking mandates and gathering restrictions.