Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, NY

Mayor Walsh Appoints Oversight Committee for Syracuse Police Reform and Reinvention Plan

By Public Information Officer
Posted by 
Syracuse, New York
Syracuse, New York
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N3nf6_0aBsMINq00

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh appointed an eight-person oversight committee to ensure public transparency and accountability in implementation of the Syracuse Police Reform and Reinvention Plan. The plan, in response to Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order 203, was approved by the Syracuse Common Council and submitted to the State in late March.

The Syracuse Police Reform and Reinvention Plan Oversight Committee, which conducted its first meeting May 24, is comprised of: Syracuse Common Council Public Safety Chair Chol Majok; Citizen Review Board Administrator Ranette Releford; Mayoral appointee David Chaplin; Common Council appointee Barrie Gewanter; Syracuse Corporation Counsel Kristen Smith, Syracuse Police Sergeant Mark Rusin; and Syracuse Neighborhood and Business Development Planner Cimone Jordan. Deputy Mayor Sharon Owens chairs the committee.

“The duty of enhancing police accountability and improving police-community relations is never done. The true value of this plan will be in achieving its objectives and commitments,” said Mayor Walsh. “That will require constant effort by the City in coordination with community stakeholders. I thank each of the members of the committee for sharing their time and expertise with the City.”

The committee’s responsibilities include: reviewing progress on tasks identified in the plan; make recommendation to address identified deficiencies in task completion; and ensuring transparency. The 79-page Syracuse Police Reform and Reinvention Plan includes programs and initiatives in Transparency and Accountability; Community Engagement; Policies and Procedures; Training and Wellness; Diversity in Hiring and Advancement; and Alternatives to Policing.

The plan also builds upon prior public engagement on policing in the City of Syracuse; Mayor Walsh’s 16-Action Executive Order on Syracuse Police Reform last June; actions taken by the Syracuse Common Council on police transparency; as well as the City’s response to demands by community stakeholders last summer.

Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York

8
Followers
280
Post
884
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse is a city in and the county seat of Onondaga County, New York, United States. It is the fifth-most populous city in the state of New York following New York City, Buffalo, Rochester, and Yonkers. At the 2010 census, the city population was 145,252, and its metropolitan area had a population of 662,577. It is the economic and educational hub of Central New York, a region with over one million inhabitants. Syracuse is also well-provided with convention sites, with a downtown convention complex. Syracuse was named after the classical Greek city Syracuse (Siracusa in Italian), a city on the eastern coast of the Italian island of Sicily.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Jordan, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Accountability#Police Sergeant#Deputy Mayor#Deputy Governor#Public Relations#Community Development#State#Citizen Review Board#Syracuse Corporation#Community Engagement#Alternatives To Policing#Police Transparency#Governor Cuomo#Community Stakeholders#Implementation#Review#Business Development#Recommendation#Prior Public Engagement#Coordination
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
BusinessPosted by
Syracuse, New York

A Stronger and More Equitable Syracuse: Mayor Walsh Announces American Rescue Plan Strategy to Invest in Children and Families, Infrastructure, Jobs and a Resilient City Government

In the pandemic’s wake, Walsh directs American Rescue Plan Act relief to address crisis conditions impacting housing, violence, youth and families. Mayor’s plan also invests in economy, arts, infrastructure, and parks and stabilizes government finances. Community stakeholders, Common Councilors, and city workers submitted more than 200 recommendations and requests for...
PoliticsPosted by
Syracuse, New York

Overview: Syracuse American Rescue Plan Strategy

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Our City is transforming into a leading smart-city centered on engaging our people, strengthening our neighborhoods, and growing our region. Don’t miss our city’s stories. Sign up for weekly news from Mayor Walsh on the people, places, and events shaping our city.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse, New York

Sidewalks Are for the People: Mayor Walsh Says All City Residents Will Benefit from Municipal Sidewalk Maintenance Program

“Sidewalks are for the people, and they are every bit as important to our quality of life and economy as the roads they are next to. From children walking to school to seniors going shopping, the municipal sidewalk maintenance program will benefit all Syracuse residents. In just a few weeks, we will begin doing away with dangerous unwalkable sidewalks in Syracuse. The old complaint-driven system will be replaced by a data-driven, well-planned and executed approach. We will make this City safer and relieve property owners of the burden of high cost sidewalk repairs. I commend the Syracuse Common Council on approving the program.”
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse, New York

Mayor Walsh Announces Increased Safety and Security Requirements at Skyline Apartments

Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner extends Nuisance Abatement Order for one year and adds additional measures to protect residents and the community. Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh today announced the City of Syracuse will extend the nuisance abatement order at Skyline Apartments for one year and require additional safety and security improvements by Green Skyline, the building’s owner. The City’s decision, outlined in a six-page order signed by Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner, increases onsite security, cracks down on trespassers and requires reporting of complaints and safety incidents by Skyline managers to property owners.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse, New York

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh on Reinstating Local Hiring Preferences on Federal Transportation Projects

Mayor Walsh applauds restoration of local hiring preferences on federal transportation projects. Statement by Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh on announcement by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg reinstating pilot program for local hiring on federal transportation projects:. “I applaud President Biden and Secretary Buttigieg for bringing back local hiring preferences for those...
PoliticsPosted by
Syracuse, New York

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh Statement on Approval of Fiscal Year 2021-22 Budget and Veto of Amendments to Fund a Mural Project Using ARPA Funds

Statement by Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh on fiscal year 2021-22 budget:. “Today, I signed the budget ordinance for the fiscal year 2021-22 City of Syracuse budget. I thank the Common Council for its timely review and adoption of the budget. I am pleased to see my Administration’s budget enacted to help our residents and City continue their recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse, New York

Executive Order No. 1 Action #15: Alternatives to Police Response

The Syracuse Police Department has a signed memorandum of understanding with Liberty resources for on scene mobile crisis team support for persons in crisis calls for service. All SPD personnel have been advised that requests for Liberty Resources’ mobile crisis team should be made through the Onondaga County Department of Emergency Communications (911 Center) so that the request is memorialized in the notes of the call. When 911 contacts Liberty Resources and requests the mobil crisis team, it provides the team’s lead with a brief summary of the call, location of the call and name and contact information for the SPD supervisor on scene. Liberty communicates with the SPD supervisor to receive any other critical information related to the call and to coordinate the mobile crisis team’s response to the scene.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse, New York

Mayor Walsh Appoints Surveillance Technology Work Group

Proper oversight and community input on Surveillance Technology is one of the Mayor’s key commitments in police reform and good government. Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh appointed a 13-person Surveillance Technology Work Group to ensure residents have input on potential uses of surveillance technology by the City of Syracuse. Mayor Walsh committed to establishing a work group as part of his Surveillance Technology Executive Order signed in December 2020.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Syracuse, New York

Corporation Counsel Kristen Smith Regarding the Columbus Monument Corporation Lawsuit

Statement by City of Syracuse Corporation Counsel Kristen Smith on State Supreme Court Lawsuit by Columbus Monument Corporation:. “The City of Syracuse will respond to the Columbus Monument Corporation’s lawsuit in court. The City has and will follow the process set forth in local and state law regarding the relocation and preservation of the statue. As we do that, we will focus on creating unity. The Mayor appointed an advisory commission last week that is representative of the community to guide the creation of a heritage park at the circle.”
Syracuse, NYurbancny.com

Statement by City of Syracuse Corporation Counsel Kristen Smith on State Supreme Court Lawsuit by Columbus Monument Corporation:

“The City of Syracuse will respond to the Columbus Monument Corporation’s lawsuit in court. The City has and will follow the process set forth in local and state law regarding the relocation and preservation of the statue. As we do that, we will focus on creating unity. The Mayor appointed an advisory commission last week that is representative of the community to guide the creation of a heritage park at the circle.”
Syracuse, NYcnycentral.com

Syracuse City Hall reopens to the public Monday with some changes

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse City Hall will reopen to the public Monday after being closed for more than a year due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The opening will come with improvements for the community, according to the City. Located at 233 E. Washington Street, City Hall will reopen with a...
Syracuse, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Lawsuit filed against city of Syracuse to protect Columbus statue

The Columbus Monument Corporation has filed a motion against the city of Syracuse in an effort to protect the Christopher Columbus statue in Columbus Circle downtown. The monument began to cause friction last sumer when protesters called for its removal at the height of the Black Lives Matter rallies. City officials and advocacy group representatives gathered together several times to discuss the future of the statue while members for the Italian American community and others advocated against its removal.
Onondaga County, NYurbancny.com

County Executive McMahon Announces Isabelle Harris as the New Director of Strategic Initiatives Harris will be responsible for overseeing funding from the American Relief Act

Syracuse, N.Y. – Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon today announced that Isabelle Harris had accepted the position as the Director of Strategic Initiatives for Onondaga County. County Executive McMahon said, “With the stimulus funding provided by the American Relief Act, Onondaga County has a once in a generation opportunity to...