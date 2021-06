Did you get a succulent plant as a gift and wondering how to transplant it correctly? Follow our Succulent Repotting Tips to do it the right way!. After getting a new succulent plant, you would need to re-pot it in 1-2 weeks because it is always a good idea to accommodate them in a slightly better and bigger pot with fresh soil. But, what is the right way to do it? Follow our Succulent Repotting Tips to find out!