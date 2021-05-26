Toll Brothers rides housing boom to quarterly record for orders
U.S. homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc. reported better-than-expected order growth as the pandemic spurred affluent buyers to upgrade to larger spaces. Purchase contracts for the three months through April surged 85% from a year earlier to 3,487, the builder said in a statement after the close of trading Tuesday. The average estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg was 2,960. The number of orders was an all-time quarterly record for Toll, the country’s largest luxury builder. The company exceeded its forecasts on nearly every metric, Chief Executive Officer Douglas Yearley said in the statement.www.nationalmortgagenews.com