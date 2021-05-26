Toll Brothers rides housing boom to quarterly record for orders

Demand is up but certain obstacles could slow momentum. Although we are still likely to have a robust market throughout 2021, supply constraints, rising new home prices and the prospect of higher mortgage interest rates have the potential to slow the incredible momentum of the first half of the year. The new home sector is now grappling with exactly the opposite problem that was anticipated a year ago. As the nation shut-down, there was widespread fear across the industry of a lack of demand as people sheltered in place at home. That turned out to be short-lived, with the pandemic actually spurring many homebuyers into action after being stuck at home, and sales surged late Spring and Summer of 2020.