Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shreveport, LA

One Caddo Parish graduation delayed because of weather

Daily Iberian
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. - Wednesday's severe weather has delayed a Caddo Parish high school graduation. The Caddo Parish School Board announced that Green Oak's graduation will now be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at Independence Stadium. Attendees are asked to bring towels incase the stands are not completely dry. This is the...

www.iberianet.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
City
Shreveport, LA
Caddo Parish, LA
Education
County
Caddo Parish, LA
Shreveport, LA
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graduations#Severe Weather#Dry Weather#Green Oak#Cpsb#La#Independence Stadium#Towels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Weather
News Break
Education
Related
Louisiana Statebossierpress.com

Louisiana recognizes historical bowling in Bossier City

Two young couples went bowling one evening in 1959. One of them rolled the bowling ball toward the bowling pins and the pins fell. Excitedly, he turned around and announced, “This is fun! I am going to build one.” The only bowling center in Bossier City and the oldest operating bowling center in Louisiana was born in his idea on that one day of fun.
Bienville Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; Claiborne; De Soto; Grant; Jackson; Lincoln; Natchitoches; Red River; Sabine; Webster; Winn FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of southwest Arkansas...Louisiana southeast Oklahoma and Texas, including the following areas, in southwest Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada and Sevier. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Webster and Winn. In southeast Oklahoma, McCurtain. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood. * From Tuesday morning through Thursday morning * Rainfall totals of 2 to 6 inches with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Louisiana Statekadn.com

Cassidy Announces $9.8 Million to Rehabilitate Louisiana’s Rural Airports

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced airports in 16 parishes will receive $9,843,973 in federal funding from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for taxiway construction, pavement rehabilitation, hangar construction, and more. Airports in Shreveport, Morehouse, Concordia, Acadia, Avoyelles, Jefferson Davis, Jackson, Sabine, Natchitoches, Calcasieu, Webster, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Vermilion, Caddo, and De Soto Parishes will benefit directly from these grants.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana DOTD Continues to Caution Against Travel in Southwest Louisiana Due to Flooded Roadways

Louisiana DOTD Continues to Caution Against Travel in Southwest Louisiana Due to Flooded Roadways. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Developments advises motorists that the majority of state roadways, except for the interstate, in eastern Calcasieu Parish and western Jefferson Davis Parish are experiencing high water and may not be safe to pass. Motorists are advised to use caution when entering and exiting the interstate as ramps may have high water. Drivers are urged not to drive unless necessary.
Shreveport, LADaily Iberian

Desoto man in recovery after being shot at a gas station

SHREVEPORT, La- A man is recovering from a shooting near the Caddo and Desoto Parish line. Details are limited, but SPD confirmed that the shots were fired before 1 a.m. on Sunday at the Kroger gas station on Ellerbe Road. SPD said the victim was coming from Desoto Parish into...
Shreveport, LAKTBS

Boil advisory issued for West Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La- West Shreveport is under a voluntary boil advisory as of Sunday night due to a pump failure at the booster station that serves the City's West Pressure Zone. This boil advisory is for all customers in the zip code 71129 according to the Department of Water and Sewerage.
Shreveport, LAPosted by
Shreveport Dispatch

Start tomorrow? Shreveport companies hiring immediately

These companies in Shreveport are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Sales Consultant - Work From Home; 2. REMOTE Life Insurance Agent - $2k+Weekly/Flexible (LICENSE REQUIRED); 3. Remote Call Center Representative; 4. Hospitality Customer Service Representative - Remote; 5. Outbound Customer Service Representative - Remote; 6. Virtual Sales Associate - Remote from Home or Office; 7. Sales Reps -Work From Home; 8. Outside Sales Representative - Shreveport Area Solar Energy; 9. Part-Time or Full-Time Sales - Work from Home; 10. Sales Representatives - Work from Home #IK01;
Benton, LAPosted by
K945

It’s High School Graduation Time in Shreveport Bossier

Folks are celebrating all around our region as high school seniors get to walk on stage and get diplomas this year. That did not happen last year because of the pandemic. Most of the ceremonies are being held in outdoor stadiums this year and masks will not be required. Most...
Shreveport, LAKTBS

Shreveport kicks off $36 million drinking water renovation

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - After a winter freeze that crippled drinking water systems across the region, the city of Shreveport is launching a $36.5 million project to improve its drinking water infrastructure. The Shreveport Times reports the city is renovating its service pump station that was built in the 1930s....
Shreveport, LAPosted by
KEEL Radio

Shooting Claims Life of 15-Year-Old in Shreveport

Violence in Shreveport over the weekend claims the life of a teenager. But that was not the only violent episode from the weekend. A 15-year-old boy was walking in Queensborough with some friends at about 1A.M. Sunday morning when a silver car pulled up and someone in that car got out and opened fire. This happened on Portland. The car sped away. The victim was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead. He has been identified as Antonio Roberson of Shreveport.
Shreveport, LAKSLA

Shreveport issues boil advisory for some of its water customers

SHREVEPORT, Texas (KSLA) — The city of Shreveport has issued a boil advisory for some of its water customers. [ RELATED: Boil orders and advisories in the ArkLaTex ]. A pump at the booster station that serves the water system’s west pressure zone failed, the city reported Sunday, May 16. That led to a widespread loss of water pressure in that zone in ZIP Code 71129.
Shreveport, LAKTBS

1 wounded in Mooretown shooting early Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Mooretown neighborhood is the scene of one of the latest shootings in Shreveport. It happened shortly after 1 a.m. Monday in the 6200 block of Rufus. Police are releasing limited information, but KTBS 3 News has learned that one person was hit, and that he was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
Shreveport, LAKTBS

DeSoto man recovering after being shot

SHREVEPORT, La. — A man is recovering from a shooting that started from an incident in DeSoto Parish and ended in southeast Shreveport. Details are limited, but SPD confirmed that the shots were fired before 1 a.m. on Sunday somewhere in DeSoto Parish. The victim was located at the Kroger gas station on Ellerbe Road.
Ringgold, LAPosted by
Ringgold News Beat

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Ringgold

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Ringgold: 1. We train life insurance agents to Make $100k+ First Year; 2. Sales Representative - $1500+ per week; 3. Travel Registered Nurse | Emergency Room | Nationwide | Pays Up To $3,455 Per Week; 4. Travel Vascular Interventional Tech - $2,100 per week; 5. Project Engineer - Commercial & Mechanical Construction - JO-2105-4481; 6. Mechanic; 7. Apartment Maintenance Technician; 8. Class-A CDL LTL Linehaul Teams; 9. Class A CDL - Cryogenic Tanker Driver; 10. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/15/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits;
Louisiana StatePosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

Sound Off: Should Louisiana Cut Off Federal Unemployment Benefits?

At KEEL News, we always want to hear your thoughts and opinions on some of the hottest topics effecting our area. But, this time, there's an added bonus. Buff City Soap in Shreveport is giving us a Soapbox for you to sound off on. Each week for the next month, we're going to give you a chance to sound off on whatever the hot button issue of the week is. And, once a week, we're going to select one lucky KEEL listener to get a gift box from Buff City Soap (valued at $25).
Louisiana StatePosted by
Only In Louisiana

See Thousands Of Sunflowers In Bloom Along The Sunflower Trail In Louisiana

There’s a little slice of Highway 3049 in Louisiana that transforms into quite the scenic byway when thousands of sunflowers bloom every summer. Gas up the car and don’t forget your camera, because you’re not doing to want to let the season pass you by without checking out the Sunflower Trail Festival in Gilliam. Timing […] The post See Thousands Of Sunflowers In Bloom Along The Sunflower Trail In Louisiana appeared first on Only In Your State.