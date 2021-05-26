Cancel
Don't be surprised as tomatoes start to set less fruit -- it's because the weather is getting hotter

By DAN GILL
NOLA.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOT TOMATOES: By now, most tomatoes have already set their main crop. High temperatures (days in the 90s and nights in the 70s) interfere with pollination, and the plants are less inclined to set more fruit when they already have a load. So don’t be surprised if more of the flowers start falling off without setting fruit as we move into June — it’s just that time of year. Heat tolerant cultivars (like Sunleaper and Solar Set), cherry tomatoes and paste tomatoes set fruit more reliably during summer heat.

www.nola.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Fruit#Cherry Tomatoes#Irrigation Systems#Mexican
