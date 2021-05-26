Don't be surprised as tomatoes start to set less fruit -- it's because the weather is getting hotter

Is there anything better than a summer salad you can toss together for a last-minute picnic, post-hike treat or desk-side lunch? Start with a simple layering of spring onion and beets, vinegar or pomegranate molasses, topped with ripe fruit, nuts. A side of fresh burrata and crusty bread round out the meal. If you’re short on time, look for cooked, peeled and vacuum-sealed beets in the produce section of your local grocery store; I often keep some in the freezer for last-minute salads such as this one. You can also grate raw beets into this salad instead of roasting them first. Look for tangy, syrupy pomegranate molasses in the international section of the grocery store, or cook down balsamic vinegar on the stovetop in a small saucepan until thick and syrupy.