Transat AT CEO Jean-Marc Eustache to retire, Annick Guerard named next CEO

By Canadian Press
mountainviewtoday.ca
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTREAL — Jean-Marc Eustache is retiring as chair and chief executive of Transat AT Inc., the travel company which he helped start and build. Transat says Eustache was one of the principal architects in the founding of Transat in 1987. Eustache's retirement follows a tumultuous year due to the pandemic...

www.mountainviewtoday.ca
Businessfarmweeknow.com

GROWMARK CEO announces retirement

Jim Spradlin, GROWMARK’s CEO since September 2014, announced Thursday he plans to retire effective Feb. 28. “Jim has served the GROWMARK System with excellence since 1982,” said GROWMARK Chairman of the Board John Reifsteck. “His leadership as CEO has been transformational, and he will leave a legacy of innovation in digital technology, leadership development, succession planning, and the establishment of an enterprise-wide strategy that is yielding increased customer satisfaction and financial success.”
Businessbostonagentmagazine.com

The Procopio Companies names first-ever CEO

The Procopio Companies has announced it has officially named Michael Procopio as its first-ever CEO. Procopio, an 18-year veteran company employee, previously led the development side of the business as vice president of development. Since joining the company in 2003, Procopio has led the development of more than $500 million in residential and commercial projects, as well as driving the company’s 17x growth in the last decade.
BusinessPhotonics.com

ISRA VISION Founder and CEO to Retire

Enis Ersü, founder and CEO of machine vision company ISRA VISION, will retire by the end of June 2021. He has been with the company for 36 years. As a research associate, Ersü founded ISRA (intelligent systems, robots, and automation) VISION as a spinoff from the Technical University of Darmstadt. At the Darmstadt site, the company will enter its next phase under the leadership of a team of three executives: board member Tomas Lundin of Atlas Copco (ISRA VISION operates under Atlas Copco’s Machine Vision division) and board members Hans Jürgen Christ and Johannes Giet.
Fort Wayne, INInside Indiana Business

NIIC Names Interim CEO

FORT WAYNE - The Northeast Indiana Innovation Center has appointed Ted Baker as interim president and chief executive officer. Baker, executive director and CEO of the Innovation Connector in Muncie, succeeds Karl LaPan, who announced in April he was stepping down. The appointment will be effective July 1. “Ted is...
Businessmobileworldlive.com

Pangilinan retires as PLDT CEO

Long-serving PLDT chief Manuel Pangilinan (pictured) stepped down as CEO during its annual shareholders’ meeting, replaced by head of its mobile unit Alfredo Panlilio. Pangilinan will remain chairman of the Philippines-based operator: he stated the decision to retire was made less difficult by the choice of Panlilio as CEO, citing the mobile chief’s long experience with PLDT.
Montgomery County, MDbizjournals

MidCity names new CEO amid leadership reshuffling

MidCity has named a new CEO in the latest change as the multifamily real estate company reshuffles its executive suite. Stacy Spann, executive director of the Housing Opportunities Commission of Montgomery County, has been named top executive at MidCity. He replaces John Wall, who will become a senior adviser for the Bethesda real estate development and management firm. Gene Ford Jr., MidCity’s chairman, said in an interview it's an opportune time to see a new leader at the firm as it prepares for one of its largest developments yet — especially a leader with Spann's affordable housing and partnerships chops, he added.
BusinessTire Review

Triangle Tire CEO Cicero Retires, Campbell Metcalfe Named Successor

Cicero will continue to serve the company in an advisory role, Triangle Tire says. Cicero joined Triangle in December 2015 as the CEO of the newly formed American subsidiary, Triangle Tire USA, with the purpose of establishing a U.S. presence, growing Triangle brand equity and shifting the company’s distribution strategy away from brokers to long-term U.S. distribution partners, the company says.
Grocery & Supermaketandnowuknow.com

Rosauers Supermarkets President and CEO Jeff Philipps Announces Retirement; Cliff Rigsbee Named as Successor

SPOKANE, WA - Growth and innovation are but a couple of pillars our industry is made of; another is the invaluable people encouraging it. Jeff Philipps is one such leader in our industry, and now he is passing that torch on as he retires from his position as President and CEO of Rosauers Supermarkets. Cliff Rigsbee has been appointed to take his position.
Businessnaturalgasworld.com

Ovintiv CEO set for summer retirement

Doug Suttles once vilified for orchestrating Encana move to the US [Image credit: Ovintiv]. The executive who engineered the move of former Canadian natural gas giant Encana to the US and changed its name to Ovintiv in 2020 is set to retire from the Denver-based company effective August 1, the company said June 8.
Businesswibqam.com

EOG Resources names insider Yacob as CEO

(Reuters) -U.S. oil and gas producer EOG Resources Inc said on Monday President Ezra Yacob would succeed William Thomas as chief executive officer of the company, effective October. Thomas, CEO since 2014, would become non-executive chairman of the board after retirement as part of the succession plan, the company said.
Businessrubberworld.com

Joe A. Raver, president and CEO of Hillenbrand, retires

Batersville, IN- Hillenbrand, Inc. announced that Joe A. Raver, president and chief executive officer, plans to retire at the end of 2021. The board of directors has appointed Kimberly K. Ryan to succeed Raver as chief executive officer on January 1, 2022, at which time she will also join the Hillenbrand board. She will become executive vice president of Hillenbrand effective immediately.
Businesspowderbulksolids.com

New Chairman and CEO Named to Helm BASF Corp.

The North American affiliate of German chemical giant BASF SE, BASF Corp., recently named Michael Heinz as its new chairman and chief executive officer. The role became effective on June 1, the company said in a release. “I am eager to take over responsibility for one of BASF’s major markets...
Businessthecapitolist.com

GEO Group names new CEO, Executive Chairman

GEO Group (GEO) announced a pair of appointments this week, including a new CEO and Executive Chairman. GEO, a fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers, announced that Jose Gordo would succeed George C. Zoley as GEO’s Chief Executive Officer. Zoley, who also served as the company’s founder and chairman, will transition to the position of Executive Chairman of GEO’s Board of Directors under a new five-year employment agreement with subsequent automatic one-year renewals.
Wilmington, DEchemengonline.com

Chemours names new president and CEO

The Chemours Company (Wilmington, Del.) has announces a series of leadership transitions effective July 1, 2021. Mark Newman, the company’s current Chief Operating Officer, will become President and Chief Executive Officer of Chemours, succeeding Mark Vergnano, who has served as President and Chief Executive Officer since the company’s founding in 2015. Mr. Vergnano will be retiring from the company and assume the position of non-executive Chairman of the company’s Board of Directors for the balance of 2021, assuring an effective transition of leadership to Mr. Newman. In this role he succeeds Richard H. Brown, current Chairman of the Board, who has announced his intention to retire after leading the Board of Directors for the last six years. With these changes, Dawn Farrell, who has served on the Board of Directors since the company’s founding and is a member of the Audit Committee and Compensation Committee, will become the company’s Lead Independent Director.
Businesscaptiveinsurancetimes.com

SCOR Canada Reinsurance Company names new CEO

Olivier Gay has been appointed CEO for SCOR Canada Reinsurance Company, succeeding Paul Christoff, effective 11 June 2021. Gay will continue to serve as chief underwriting officer (CUO) for SCOR Canada and will report to John Jenkins, CEO of reinsurance operations for the Americas. In this expanded role, he will...
Businesswattagnet.com

Scandi Standard names Otto Drakenberg interim CEO

Leif Bergvall Hansen’s departure becomes effective immediately. The Scandi Standard board of directors on June 3 appointed Otto Drakenberg as the company’s interim managing director and CEO. Drakenberg’s appointment was made just days after Scandi Standard announced that its managing director and CEO of the past eight years, Leif Bergvall...
Businessprovokemedia.com

Prime Weber Shandwick Names New CEO

STOCKHOLM — Malin Severin has been appointed as the new leader of Prime Weber Shandwick, as current CEO Therese Bohlin steps down. Severin, who takes up the role this summer, has worked within the Weber Shandwick stable in Sweden for ten years and has held leadership roles across marketing communications, change communications and strategy. She was latterly deputy CEO of its business intelligence and management consultancy arm, United Minds.
Little Rock, ARArkansas Business

Rock Dental Brands Names Kristi Crum Its Next CEO

Rock Dental Brands of Little Rock announced Wednesday that Kristi Crum will succeed Co-founder Merritt Dake as its CEO on July 1. Dake is stepping back to pursue a personal calling in the behavioral health industry, according to a news release. He will remain on the board and will continue to serve as a strategic advisor.
Batesville, INeaglecountryonline.com

Hillenbrand CEO Retiring; Successor Appointed By The Board

A familiar face will step into the CEO role. (Batesville, Ind.) – Hillenbrand, Inc. has a succession plan in place following the retirement of their president and CEO. On Wednesday, the Board of Directors appointed Kimberly K. Ryan to succeed Joe Raver as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2022.