The spectacular journey of Pirates pitching prospect Tahnaj Thomas

Geron Sands swears Tahnaj Thomas will have a documentary someday. He ought to know. Sands is the one who convinced Thomas’ father, Sidney, to let his son move to a different island in the Bahamas at 12 years old, going all in on the kid’s burgeoning baseball career. He sat with him while a Cleveland Indians scout told a 17-year-old Thomas, who played shortstop at the time, that his future was on the mound. He helped arrange for Thomas’ travel from a baseball tournament in Panama back to the Bahamas the week Thomas’ mother died.