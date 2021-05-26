League of Legends Patch 11.12 - Release Date, Dr. Mundo Rework, Pool Party Skins
Here's where we'll explain everything that's changing and being added with League of Legends Patch 11.12. May is coming to a close and League's Patch 11.12 is now making its way to the PBE, giving players the opportunity to test a new set of summery cosmetic items and balance changes. A look at its patch notes reveals its release date alongside the addition of new Pool Party skins alongside the long-awaited Dr. Mundo rework.