League of Legends Patch 11.12 - Release Date, Dr. Mundo Rework, Pool Party Skins

By Bogdan Robert Mateș
gamewatcher.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's where we'll explain everything that's changing and being added with League of Legends Patch 11.12. May is coming to a close and League's Patch 11.12 is now making its way to the PBE, giving players the opportunity to test a new set of summery cosmetic items and balance changes. A look at its patch notes reveals its release date alongside the addition of new Pool Party skins alongside the long-awaited Dr. Mundo rework.

www.gamewatcher.com
