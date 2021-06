Every now and then, there comes along a couple who shares a relationship so deep that it restores our faith in true love. Bill and Glad Forward are one such pair, who have stood by each other through thick and thin for over 50 years. They weathered every challenge life threw at them, finding comfort in each other and their shared love for biking through the great outdoors. This continued even when Glad's health began declining at an alarming rate in 2004 and she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease; it was cycling that gave them the means to cope with the changes she was going through.