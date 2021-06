Wet and cold May leads to fruit crop delay

Our crop was planted in good soil conditions and is off to a good start for the most part. Most planting is completed here, although some are still reclaiming and planting wet areas as they dry up from last year’s excessive moisture. Drought is on the minds of most producers in this area, and recent winds have caused some soil blowing and damage to emerging corn and soybeans in areas. The wind has been relentless and has delayed spraying more than producers would like.