Ripple and BankDhofar to Deliver Real-Time Payments from Oman to India via RippleNet
According to Ripple, BankDhofar customers will be able to send and receive up to 1,000 rials ($2,600) to accounts in India. Ripple has announced a partnership with Oman bank BankDhofar, and will now deliver the first real-time payments between Oman and Indian citizens using its RippleNet. Customers of the Middle-Eastern bank can now send real-time payments to Pune-based IndusInd accounts as well as connect and benefit from cross-border payments.www.coinspeaker.com