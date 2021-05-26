2021 Made in Himmerland: European Tour Golf Picks, Odds, Predictions 5/27/21

Over 2.5 -106, Under 2.5 -118 (Click here for latest betting odds) England is hosting Austria at Riverside Stadium in the International Friendly soccer match. England has finally announced their full lineup for the Euro Cup next week, but the players that are no longer on the list will still be playing in this game. Unfortunately for Watkins, Greenwood, Lingard, and Ward-Prowse, they are among the players that will not be on the list. England has been in good form, they are on a 4-game winning streak, and they have won all 3 of their World Cup qualifications games. During this 4-game winning streak, England has scored 13 goals while conceding only 1 goal, but their opponents were far from the strongest teams in Europe. England is now at the top of their World Qualification group with 9 points. On paper, England looks really well, they are strong on both ends, and they have a fantastic offense, but they have looked the same in the World Cup 3 years ago, and we all know how that ended. As far as the Euro Cup goes, England’s opening game is against Croatia at Webley, and if nothing else, England will have a home-field advantage because fans are allowed to the stadium.