Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

2021 Made in Himmerland: European Tour Golf Picks, Odds, Predictions 5/27/21

By Hans Geevers
sportschatplace.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday, May 27, 2021 at 1:30AM (Himmerland Resort Backtee Course) The Line-Over/Under Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. This week, the European Tour travels to Denmark for the 2021 Made in Himmerland. Before I dive into my favorite golf wagers for this week’s European Tour event let’s take a brief...

sportschatplace.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Golf Ball#The Pick#The European Tour#Austrian#Sports Chat Place#Backtee Course#Himmerland Thursday#Predictions#Denmark Event#This Week#Strokes#Greens#Field#Key Statistics#Amazing Articles#Gir#Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
Golfdailyjournal.net

Day trying to regain form, knowledge of Kiawah ahead of PGA

The breeze was stiff enough Monday morning off the Atlantic coast that Jason Day hit a bullet of a 4-iron into the par-3 14th at Kiawah Island and watched it tumble down a shaved slope 10 feet below the green. As he finished the back nine on the first official...
GolfAsbury Park Press

2021 PGA Championship Fantasy Golf Power Rankings

The second major of 2021 is here as the PGA Tour returns to the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island in South Carolina. Below, we look at the fantasy golf power rankings and odds for the 2021 PGA Championship, with PGA Tour picks and predictions. Collin Morikawa is the defending PGA...
GolfCorning Evening Times

2021 PGA Championship odds, predictions and PGA Tour picks

The PGA Championship returns to the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island for the first time since Rory McIlroy's eight-stroke victory in 2012. The second major of 2021 is the fourth of the 2020-21 season. Collin Morikawa looks to defend his first major win from last summer at TPC Harding Park. Below, we look at the 2021 PGA Championship odds and make our PGA Tour picks and predictions to win.
USA Today

2021 Memorial Tournament odds, predictions and PGA Tour picks

A loaded PGA Tour field is in Dublin, Ohio, this week for the Memorial Tournament. A renovated Muirfield Village Golf Club is the host venue as many of the world’s top golfers make their final tournament preparations for the 2021 US Open (June 17-20). Below, we look at the 2021 Memorial Tournament odds and make our PGA Tour picks and predictions to win.
Kiawah Island, SCWTOP

PGA Championship, field

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — The field for the 103rd PGA Championship, which starts Thursday at Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course. Players listed in the first category for which they are eligible:. PGA CHAMPIONS: Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Jimmy Walker, Jason Day, Rory McIlroy, Jason Dufner, Keegan Bradley, Martin...
Kingston Springs, TNvucommodores.com

Off and Running in Kingston Springs

KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. — Led by Reid Davenport’s six birdies, Vanderbilt got off to an impressive start on the first day of the Kingston Springs Regional at The Golf Club of Tennessee. Davenport shot 6-under-par and is the outright leader going into the second day of the tournament. “I’ve been...
chatsports.com

Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course: By the Numbers

Kiawah Island, South Carolina, PGA Championship, Professional Golfers' Association of America, Omar Uresti, Bernhard Langer. The PGA Championship returns to Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course in South Carolina this week, and in many ways, the event should seem to be right at home. The Ocean Course was built by the husband-and-wife...
Golfgolfpunkhq.com

Wiesberger retains Made in Himmerland title

Austria’s Bernd Wiesberger defended his Made in HimmerLand presented by FREJA title in style as he cruised to a five shot win in Denmark. The 35-year-old led after every round and having started the day with a one-shot advantage, dominated proceedings with eight birdies in a closing 64 to finish at twenty-one-under and claim his eighth European Tour title.
Golf Channel

Don't let 2012 fool you: Kiawah's Ocean Course isn't a PGA pushover

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. – One could be easily fooled into thinking that Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course is on the softer side of the major-championship scales based on the last time the PGA Championship visited the tony enclave. Back in 2012 when the seaside gem last hosted a major championship, Rory...
NFLPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Made in HimmerLand, five players at the top

In Denmark the Made in HimmerLand begins in the sign of balance. In Farso, in the European Tour tournament, at the end of the first round there are five players at the top of the standings. Leading the leaderboard, with a partial of 66 (-5) strokes, the English Richard Bland (fresh from the play-off success in the British Masters), the Austrian Bernd Wiesberger (reigning champion, won the tournament in 2019 , the competition in 2020 was canceled for Covid), the Finnish Lauri Ruuska, the Spanish Pablo Larrazabal and the South Korean Yikeun Chang.
UEFAsportschatplace.com

Netherlands U21 vs. France U21 5/31/21 UEFA U21 Euro Cup Soccer Pick, Odds, and Prediction

Over 2.5 +115, Under 2.5 -150 (Click here for latest betting odds) Netherlands U21 and France U21 are clashing at Bozsik Stadion in the U21 Euro Cup quarterfinals. Netherlands is a solid team, and they have ended the group stage without a loss, but their defense hasn’t been the best, and Netherlands has conceded at least 1 goal in each of their 3 games. In their last game against Hungary, Netherlands was the dominant team with an impressive 64% of ball possession, 9 shots on goal, 8 corner kicks, 9 big chances created, and a solid 88% of the correct passes. It took a while for Netherlands to score a goal, but they did it in the 42nd minute, and they were able to score 5 more goals in the second half. Netherlands has won this match 6-1. Netherlands’ roster is filled with you and talented players, starting with Kluivert from Leipzig, and Bakker from PSG, but their other players shouldn’t be disregarded just because they are playing in the Eredivisie. Gakbo is the leading goalscorer for Netherlands with 2 goals. This U21 Euro Cup is a good competition, and the soccer is great, but I’m not sure how far can Netherlands go with only the offense.
Premier Leaguesportschatplace.com

England vs. Austria 6/2/21 International Friendly Soccer Pick, Odds, and Prediction

Over 2.5 -106, Under 2.5 -118 (Click here for latest betting odds) England is hosting Austria at Riverside Stadium in the International Friendly soccer match. England has finally announced their full lineup for the Euro Cup next week, but the players that are no longer on the list will still be playing in this game. Unfortunately for Watkins, Greenwood, Lingard, and Ward-Prowse, they are among the players that will not be on the list. England has been in good form, they are on a 4-game winning streak, and they have won all 3 of their World Cup qualifications games. During this 4-game winning streak, England has scored 13 goals while conceding only 1 goal, but their opponents were far from the strongest teams in Europe. England is now at the top of their World Qualification group with 9 points. On paper, England looks really well, they are strong on both ends, and they have a fantastic offense, but they have looked the same in the World Cup 3 years ago, and we all know how that ended. As far as the Euro Cup goes, England’s opening game is against Croatia at Webley, and if nothing else, England will have a home-field advantage because fans are allowed to the stadium.
GolfSaipan Tribune

Aguon is MGA Ace of Aces champ

Isaac Aguon topped the annual Ace of Aces Championships hosted by the Marianas Golfing Association. On the first day of the Ace of Aces tournament held lastApril 17 at the Laolao Bay Golf & Resort west course, April Ace and eventual champ Aguon shot a 46 in the front nine and a 38 in the back nine for a gross score of 84. Sporting a 19 handicap and a net score of 65, Isaac took a commanding 5-stroke lead over Keone Chariton. who shot a net score of 70.
sportschatplace.com

Las Vegas Aces vs. Indiana Fever 5/30/21 WNBA Pick, Odds, and Prediction

The Las Vegas Aces and Indiana Fever face off on Sunday in a WNBA basketball showdown at the Mandalay Bay Events Center. These two teams just faced off on Friday and it was the Las Vegas Aces that were able to come away with the 113-77 victory, The Aces were led by A’ja Wilson who finished the game with 23 points,three rebounds, and two assists. Chelsea Gray also had a big game finishing with 19 points and 12 assists. Forward Tiffany Mitchell was the top player for the Fever finishing with 17 points and two rebounds.