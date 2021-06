The emotional roller coaster that the LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks have taken fans and media members on has been, frankly, exhausting. After Dallas stole both Games 1 and 2 in Los Angeles, it felt as though the postseason had already concluded for LA, particularly given the historical precedent of only four teams in the last 40 years coming back from an 0-2 deficit after losing their first two games at home. Then, LA flipped the script on the Mavericks by earning wins in both Games 3 and 4 in Dallas, the second of which came in blowout fashion. It seemed as though the Clippers were well on their way to defying the odds by settling their demons early on in the series and making the correct adjustments.