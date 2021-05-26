Discover natural beauty on regional hiking trails
May 26—Northeast Pennsylvanians don't have to look far beyond their backyards for adventure. Hiking trails meander across the region, from wetlands to mountains and everywhere in between, and range from challenging paths for more experienced hikers to easy-level routes for those just getting started. And along the way, hikers can catch a glimpse of wildlife and take in the majesty of some of the state's most impactful waterfalls.www.tribuneledgernews.com