Discover natural beauty on regional hiking trails

Almost everyone agrees that exercise is good for us. It’s good for our hearts, our bones and our waistlines. It’s even good for our mental health. As farmers, we tend to have a lot of physical activity involved in our day-to-day activities around the barn and in the fields. It makes us tired, but it doesn’t necessarily make us fit. Fitness requires aerobic exercise that keeps our heart rate up over a period of time — rather than walking or lifting in fits and starts like farmwork often requires.