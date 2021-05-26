With a decade of experience under her belt, Diana Reasonover has officially reached a point in her career where she’s accomplished a lot but still has so much more she would like to do. She has proven that she’s capable of playing a wide variety of roles, but she is most well known for her portrayal of Kasie Hines in NCIS. Since joining the show in 2018, she has become an important part of the series and a fan favorite. While viewers would love to see her stay on the show for as long as possible, it’ll also be interesting to see what kinds of roles she ends up doing in the future. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Diona Reasonover.