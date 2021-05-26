Cancel
Evangelical protests force publisher out of project that critics call a 'Trump Bible'

By Mark A. Kellner
Washington Times
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn entrepreneur’s goal of publishing a Bible bound alongside the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence and other patriotic texts is taking a sharp detour after protests and a petition sprang up and a leading Christian publisher said it would not assist the project. Hugh Kirkpatrick’s plan, with the endorsement of...

www.washingtontimes.com
