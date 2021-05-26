Evangelical protests force publisher out of project that critics call a 'Trump Bible'

This is an excerpt from “Hermeneutics in Romans: Paul’s Approach to Reading the Bible” written by Timo Laato (1517 Publishing, 2021). Now available for preorder. The authority of Scripture is the very foundation upon which the argumentation of Romans begins. Immediately after Paul introduces himself to the church in Rome as the apostle to the Gentiles (1:1), he talks about the gospel he proclaims, which “[God] promised beforehand through his prophets in the holy Scriptures” (v. 2). Next, he quotes an ancient creed, which probably dates back to the Jewish Christian circles in Jerusalem and consists of several Old Testament doctrines (vv. 3–4). As has been mentioned, the theme of Romans also includes the assertion that the proclamation of justification by faith is in line with the Old Testament “as it is written” (vv. 16–17). The argumentation from Scripture continues in every chapter hereafter.