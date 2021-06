In this months issue of Golf Magazine they released their rated top thirty municipal golf courses and our recently renovated "muni" came in number 19. Something we who play their on a regular basis are proud of but now are finding it harder to get tee times. If you are heading to the Ocean Course it is on the left as you head down Maybank Hwy from Charleston. Come on by and say hello. Am there every M, W, F with my senior group (The Rascals). One hint to make you day easier, DO NOT FIRE AT THE FLAG. The greens have not matured.