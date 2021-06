In honor of Father's Day, Katy Perry is letting fans see a candid moment from the night she and Orlando Bloom welcomed their daughter. On Sunday, June 20, the 36-year-old pop star posted throwback footage to Instagram of her fiancé wearing a hospital gown and protective gear, and it appears to have been filmed from the hospital just before Katy gave birth to their daughter, Daisy Dove, in August. The 44-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean actor also shares son Flynn, 10, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. "happy first Father's Day [to] the healer of my heart and the giver of my greatest gift [daisy and dove emojis]," Katy captioned it. "I love you Whole...