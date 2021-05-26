Fiscal court pulls plug on housing project

The Jackson County Fiscal Court executed the second and final reading of the proposed budget for Fiscal Year (FY) 2021-2022 at this week’s regular monthly meeting on Monday. According to Judge Gabbard there were very few recommended changes from the Department of Local Government that needed to be made on the first proposed draft budget. The total budget revenues contained within the FY 2021-2022 budget equals $6,188,983.59. This total is composed of several separate funds including: 1) the General Fund ($2,421,139.77), 2) the Road Fund ($1,549,013.17), 3) the Jail Fund ($1,584,795.65), 4) the Local Government Economic Assistance Fund (69,608.00), 5) the Special Grant Account ($201,000.00), 6) the Disaster Emergency Services Fund ($156,000.00), 7) the Forest Fire Protection Fund ($3,427.00), the Transfer Station ($405,000.00) and 8) 911 CMRS ($150,000).