Fiscal court pulls plug on housing project

Kincardine Area Seniors Advisory Action Committee (KASAAC) invites you to participate in a local transportation needs assessment survey. The Kincardine Area Seniors Advisory Action Committee with the support of the Municipality of Kincardine invites you to participate in a needs assessment survey that will assist in measuring the need to improve the accessibility to safe and affordable local transportation for all area residents. The information collected will be used to identify short and long term solutions as well it will provide input into the Bruce County Master Transportation Plan. We need your feedback to measure and understand the most pressing needs.