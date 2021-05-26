Cancel
Anderson County, KY

Fiscal court pulls plug on housing project

By BEN CARLSON
theandersonnews.com
 17 days ago

The Anderson County Fiscal Court put a halt last Tuesday night to a developer’s plan to build 53 single-family homes on 18 acres of land near the intersection of Wildcat and Harrodsburg roads. The decision was unanimous. Developer and local businessman Alan Edmonson had already received approval from the county’s...

