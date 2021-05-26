Cancel
Luverne, MN

One Room School House, Rock County Fairgrounds, Luverne, MN

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe One Room School House found at the Rock County Fairgrounds located in Luverne, Minnesota, is a replica of the original District 1 school house located one mile north of the Iowa border and two miles south of Ash Creek. The building represents the early days of education. As late as the 1940’s Rock County had over 75 schools which included many one room facilities. Minnesota law stated that no student should have to travel more than three miles to get to school. Many times one teacher taught all eight grades. Each summer there was a graduation service for those finishing eighth grade. Today Rock County has two public schools and one Christian school. The Fairground Buildings are open every year during the Rock County Fair.

