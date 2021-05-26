Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Meridian, MS

Showers and storms return Wednesday

By Andrew Samet
WTOK-TV
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wednesday! We look to see partly cloudy skies on our Wednesday, with the chance of showers and storms returning in the afternoon. Only isolated activity will be with us, so not everyone is going to see rain. High temperatures will climb into the mid-to-upper-80s this afternoon. It will also be a bit more humid today than compared to the past couple of days. That humidity will continue to build over the next couple of days. \

www.wtok.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Meridian, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Storms#Storm Chances#Rain Chances#Temperatures#Humidity#Highs#Sunset#Happy Wednesday#Heat Index Values#Today#Miss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Meridian, MSWTOK-TV

Scattered storms for Monday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Clouds are starting to move back into the area, with the thickest of the cloud cover moving in overnight Sunday and early into Monday. The start of Monday is going to be dry, but scattered showers and thunderstorms will start to move into the area by the afternoon hours. As of Sunday night, those storms are still well west of our area, mainly focused around the ARKLATEX region. Monday isn’t the only day the rainfall will be in the area, the first half of the work week is going to be full of those splash and dash showers and thunderstorms. Not everyone will see rainfall, but those that do could see some heavy rain and gusty winds. As we go further into the week, those clouds look to become more scattered in nature and the sunshine will start to return. By Thursday, rain chances start to go down and temperatures start to go up. Temperatures will be closer to average this week with highs in the mid 80′s. The weekend is trending a little drier and warmer with highs near 90 for both days. Lows all week are going to dip down into the mid 60′s.
Meridian, MSWTOK-TV

Rain returns next week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Expect abundant sunshine throughout the rest of the day Saturday and into Sunday. A few stray clouds may work there way through the area Sunday, but it looks to stay dry. As the High Pressure that is influencing our weather pushes its way off to the east Late Sunday into Monday, the clouds become a little more widespread as we go into the beginning of the work week. With the clouds comes the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms into next week. Not everyone will see rain, but some brief downpours are possible.
Meridian, MSWTOK-TV

A great weekend for outdoor activities ahead!

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Friday! It’s going to be a beautiful May weekend for all of East Mississippi and West Alabama. We are off to a chilly start on our Friday, with temperatures in the upper-40s to low-50s to start the day. With plenty of sunshine in store for our Friday, high temperatures look to climb into the upper-70s in the afternoon. We will once again see lots of sunshine on our Saturday, with high temperatures returning to the low-80s.
Mississippi Statetheintelligencer.com

Mississippi River will rise and fall low by month's end

The mighty Mississippi River is going to see an upward trend by the middle of this week, however, the weekend could bring rather low levels. According to the National Weather Service, the river measured at 10.65 feet at the Mel Price Lock and Dam in Alton Monday morning. By Thursday, predictions indicate that levels are projected to rise to 14.1 feet.
Meridian, MSWTOK-TV

Sun shines on the Threefoot Festival this weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Some late-spring chill greeted us on Friday morning, and we’ll be chilly again first thing Saturday morning, too. Other than that slight chill, the weather is perfect for the Threefoot Festival. It starts tonight. Expect a mostly clear sky tonight with temperature easing back from mid-70s around the 6 PM start time to near 60 by the 10 PM end. You may want a little something to cover your arms after the sun sets if you chill easily. Saturday will be bright and sunny. Sunscreen is a necessity. The festival starts in the lower 70s around 10 AM and warms to the upper 70s and lower 80s through the afternoon.