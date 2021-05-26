Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Western Digital, AMC, Amazon, Peloton & more

By Michael Bloom
CNBC
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJPMorgan upgraded Urban Outfitters to neutral from underweight. Morgan Stanley downgraded Verra Mobility to equal weight from overweight. Wells Fargo reiterated its overweight rating on Western Digital. Morgan Stanley named Citizens Financial a top pick. Canaccord initiated Virgin Galactic as buy. Barclays upgraded Johnson Controls to overweight from equal weight.

www.cnbc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc#Western Digital#Barclays#Amazon Peloton#Amc#Jpmorgan#Urban Outfitters#Verra Mobility#Wells Fargo#Citizens Financial#Canaccord#Johnson Controls#Bmo#Zscaler#Vimeo#Jmp#Zoom#Micron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Amazon
Related
StocksForexTV.com

Biogen stock heads for biggest weekly rally in more than 2 decades, UBS analyst targets more gains

Shares of Biogen Inc. dropped 4.1% in afternoon trading Friday, to pull back from a six-year high, but UBS analyst Colin Bristow seems room for further gains to a record close. Even with the pullback, the stock has rocketed 39.0% this week, which would be the biggest weekly gain since it ran up 56.3% during the week ending Dec. 23, 1999, after the Food and Drug Administration approved the biotechnology company’s Alzheimer’s drug, Aduhelm. Bristow upgraded Biogen to buy from neutral, saying “like it or not, Aduhelm is going to get used.” He raised his stock price target to $463, which is 5.6% above the March 20, 2015 record close of $438.43, from $311. “We acknowledge there has and will continue to be physician/payor pushback but our doc checks indicate patient-led demand is already extremely high, with even bearish clinicians acknowledging there will be significant use (even if not under their own care),” Bristow wrote in a note to clients. The stock has run up 62.4% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 12.9%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

What 16 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Western Digital

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 16 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Western Digital evaluate the company at an average price target of $91.19 with a high of $155.00 and a low of $63.00.
ShoppingeMarketer

Prime Day 2021 is expected to be Amazon’s biggest yet

For more insights and key statistics on the biggest trends in today's most disruptive industries, subscribe to our Chart of the Day newsletter. Amazon’s 48-hour Prime Day event kicks off on June 21 this year, and sales from the promotion will approach $12 billion worldwide. While growth will be slower again this year, Prime Day 2021 will still smash last year’s sales record by nearly $2 billion.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

NextDecade stock more than doubles in 2 days after back-to-back bullish analyst calls

Shares of NextDecade Corp. skyrocketed 56.0% in morning trading, putting them on track to break the record one-day gain that was set the previous session, after Evercore ISI analyst Sean Morgan turned bullish on the liquefied natural-gas (LNG) company and tripled the price target. Trading volume ballooned to 42.4 million shares, compared with the full-day average of about 1.3 million shares. The stock was headed for the highest close since January 2020. Morgan upgraded NextDecade to outperform, after being at in line for a little over a year, while boosting his stock price target to $9 from $3. That...
StocksBusiness Insider

Why This Peloton Analyst Sees Over 35% Upside In Shares

Shares of exercise equipment company Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) have pulled back since the highs reached in January, making them attractive, according to an analyst at Loop Capital Markets. The Peloton Analyst: Analyst Daniel Adam initiated coverage of Peloton shares with a Buy rating and a $140 price target, roughly...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Where Peloton Interactive Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 11 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Peloton Interactive. The company has an average price target of $135.36 with a high of $180.00 and a low of $100.00.
StocksNBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: AMC Entertainment, CrowdStrike, DocuSign and More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. AMC Entertainment — AMC Entertainment was on the move again after a volatile trading session. Shares fell 7% after hours after closing down nearly 18% in the regular session. The movie theater operator said Thursday morning it was going to sell 11.5 million shares only to announce several hours later it already completed its stock offering, raising $587.4 million in additional capital.
StocksNBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: AMC, BlackBerry, Ford and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. AMC Entertainment — The movie theater operator's shares closed 18% lower after AMC said it may offer and sell up to 11.55 million shares of its Class A common stock. Additional shares dilute the value of the existing stock for shareholders. AMC captured Wall Street's attention this week as retail investors doubled down on the struggling company. The stock rallied 95% on Wednesday alone.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Digital Turbine

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 10 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Digital Turbine evaluate the company at an average price target of $98.6 with a high of $132.00 and a low of $80.00.