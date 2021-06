Genshin Impact‘s version 1.6 was recently showcased by Mihoyo. The update will contain a plethora of new content that players can enjoy including the anemo 5-star sword user, Kazuha. Kazuha is able to control enemies with his elemental skill by creating an aoe anemo vortex that pulls enemies and objects towards his current position while also launching him into the air. While Kazuha is in the air due to his elemental skill, his plunging attack converts to anemo damage, allowing him to create elemental reactions due to the swirl effect. Kazuha is also able to use his elemental skill in midair. This allows players to creatively maneuver out of danger or traverse terrain. Finally, there is Kazuha’s elemental burst. Which is an aoe slash that generates a field of beautiful autumn leaves. The field does damage at set intervals and allows for elemental absorption.