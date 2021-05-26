Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

The World Ends With You Anime OST Details Changed and Price Reduced

By Kazuma Hashimoto
Siliconera
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetails regarding the upcoming release of The World Ends With You OST have been changed. The price for the original soundtrack has been reduced, as the number of CDs available in the collection was also reduced. Instead of releasing on two CDs, The World Ends With You OST will now release on one. That said, the price for the collection has dropped from ¥3,300, or $30, to ¥2,750 or roughly $25.

www.siliconera.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ost#Changed#Ost#Funimation#Feature#Theme#Unique Artwork#Pre Orders#Collection#Cds#Fifty Four Songs#North American Viewers#Customers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
News Break
Comics
News Break
Anime
Country
Japan
News Break
Twitter
Related
Video Gamesrpgsite.net

NEO: The World Ends With You - Hands-on Video Preview

If words on a digital tapestry are not enough to satisfy your intense craving to learn as much about NEO: The World Ends With You as possible, you’re in luck. Square Enix gave us the opportunity to get our hands on the first two hours of the PS4 version of the game, streamed via Parsec. I’ve thrown together a video of my impressions on the game so far, cut with B-roll provided to RPG Site directly by Square Enix.
Comicsnintendojo.com

Upcoming Sonic Symphony Concert And Sonic Colors Animation Detailed

The Sonic Central Broadcast announced that for the 3oth birthday of Sonic on June 23, they will be hosting a Virtual Symphony of iconic Sonic songs. It will be completely free and be a part of the Summer Game Fest. Along with an upcoming symphony, the broadcast revealed the animation...
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Hands On: NEO: The World Ends With You Brings a Stylish Afterlife to PS4

A little-known but well-loved entry in Square Enix's JRPG pantheon, The World Ends With You is a unique experience with gorgeous art from Kingdom Hearts director Tetsuyo Nomura. The game looked at concepts like social media influence and memetic learning way before those things were as pervasive as they are today. Nomura's designs, alongside the surprisingly deep stylus-driven combat, cemented it as a cult classic. Now, 14 years after its Nintendo DS debut, original director Tatsuya Kando’s sequel comes to PS4.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

The great Shibuya lifestyle RPG returns in Neo: The World Ends With You

The World Ends with You came out in 2007 - I just checked - but it still feels a bit like the future. Or maybe it feels like a future. This was an action RPG from Square-Enix perfectly designed around the Nintendo DS, and using a lot of that wonderfully odd console's wonderfully odd features. You tapped the screen to move around and work your way through menus, sure, but when it came time for a battle you controlled different characters on different screens, hectically working away with different input methods as the action hockey-pucked back and forth between your allies. Even when you weren't battling, the game was unusual: an RPG set in modern-day Shibuya, and featuring a cast of stylish teenagers drawn into a deadly set of challenges. Each day a new hurdle: follow clues, solve puzzles and fight monsters if you want to stay alive. Quest givers wore hoodies. Your attack types revolved around pin-badges that you collected. Vital info was texted to you on your flip phone. You could read the minds of passing strangers, delving into a timely world of crushes and workday worries.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Hands On: NEO The World Ends With You Has Us Caught In A Twister

If you were a Kingdom Hearts kid back in 2008, you probably played or at least had ambitions to try out The World Ends With You on DS. Between its sharp, stylized visuals, pull no punches attitude, a bopping soundtrack, and the way it utilized touch and button controls, there's plenty of reason it sits very high on our Best DS games list. Without going into spoiler territory, the story takes some interesting turns and left fans eagerly wanting more even after it was over. Back in 2010, the game’s character designer Tetsuya Nomura mentioned in an interview that he’d love to make a new game in the series when the time is right.
ComicsAnime News Network

World's End Harem Anime Reveals 7 More Cast Members

The official website for the television anime of Kotaro Shono's World’s End Harem science-fiction manga posted the cast members and designs for seven more characters on Friday. Kazuki Ura as Shōta Doi, the third man to awaken. Previously announced cast members include:. Taichi Ichikawa as Reito Mizuhara. Haruka Shiraishi as...
Video GamesGamespot

NEO: The World Ends With You Is Cool As Hell And Cheesy In A Good Way

A lot changes in gaming after 14 years. For Square Enix's experimental action-RPG The World Ends With You, the way we play games and what current platforms offer ultimately left one of its most innovative features--a combat system that so closely integrated touch controls of the Nintendo DS--in the past. It's difficult to mimic, as is apparent in the Final Remix remaster that came out on Nintendo Switch, which didn't play particularly well. But with rebuilt gameplay systems and that same edgy, youthful energy, the sequel NEO: The World Ends With You isn't skipping a beat in delivering the next stylish romp through Shibuya we've been wanting.
Video GamesDestructoid

NEO: The World Ends with You channels the DS original for its creative combat system

The World Ends with You is considered an all-time classic for many reasons. The characters, the writing, the style, the art direction, the story…they’re all top-notch, standing out amongst the rest of the DS catalog and most other games of its era. For my money, however, it’s the combat that is both the greatest and most memorable aspect of the game. Fights against the Noise and Reapers were intricate—and a real test of your hand-eye coordination—as you controlled two different characters on two different screens with two different inputs. Clearly, it was a combat system designed around the capabilities of the Nintendo DS. To distance it from those unique capabilities would ultimately transform the experience. And not necessarily for the better, as we learned with the iOS and Switch ports of the title.
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

NEO: The World Ends With You oozes style and substance | Hands-on preview

The familiarity of NEO: The World Ends With You felt special. The original released in 2007, but I still think back to how good it was. Whilst its sequel is much more advanced in terms of the way it looks and how it plays, revisiting Shibuya and fighting the Noise made me happy to play Reaper’s Game one more time. Whilst this is only a preview of the first two in-game days, I got a good idea about what to expect. Firstly, this is one sexy af game. Secondly, the combat flows like an eagle through the wind.
TV SeriesGamespot

Netflix Reveals New Castlevania Anime Show Details

While chances are we won't be seeing it soon, Netflix has revealed the first details of its next Castlevania anime series on the final day of Geeked Week. The latest series recently ended after Season 4, but the franchise has plenty of stories to tell. The show's creative team--executive producer...
ComicsSiliconera

32-Year-Old Gundam Beltorchika’s Children Drama CD Remastered

The Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack – Beltorchika’s Children cassette tape drama will make its return as a drama CD on August 28, 2021. It will cost 4000 JPY (approximately $35.50). This drama CD is not a re-recording. Instead, it is a re-mastered version of the original audio from 32 years ago. The drama CD is just under an hour long. [Thanks, Ryokutya2089!]
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Animal Crossing OST sample trailer features tracks from New Horizons

The Animal Crossing OST is set to release tomorrow in Japan, and we got a sample trailer from Nintendo and Nippon Columbia, featuring tracks from Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The new Animal Crossing: New Horizons soundtrack is the first official OST since the 2009-released Animal Crossing: City Folk ~Forest Concert~...
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Demon Throttle Announced for Switch, Physical-Only Release - News

Publisher Devolver Digital and Gato Robot developer Doinksoft have announced Demon Throttle for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch in 2022 as a physical-only release. Pre-orders are now available at Special Reserve Games. View a trailer of the game below:. Here is an overview of the game:. Introducing Demon Throttle...
ComicsGamespot

Tales of Arise Trailer | Summer Game Fest 2021

Tales of Arise is the latest game in the Tales series, and a Bandai Namco published upcoming action RPG game with anime inspired visuals. The Opposing worlds of Dahna and Rena collide in this brand new trailer. Tales of Arise releases on September 10, 2021, with pre-orders available now.
Video GamesAnime News Network

Visual Arts/Key's Air Visual Novel Gets Switch Version

Original adult visual novel released in 2000, inspired anime in 2005. Visual Arts/Key released the original adult visual novel on the PC in 2000, and shipped an all-ages version in 2001. The visual novel has since been ported to the Sega Dreamcast, PlayStation 2, PlayStation Portable, and iOS/Android devices. Prototype published a port for PlayStation Vita in 2016, which introduced the spinoff novel "Hatsuzora no Shō" (New Year's Sky Chapter), which focuses on Kanna and Uraha, and how they first met.